Sebastian Kidder, Step Son of Ric Flair, Passes Away; Mother Wendy Barlow Expresses Heartbreak

Sebastian Kidder, a promising musician and the stepson of wrestling icon Ric Flair, has tragically passed away at the age of 24 by suicide. The heartbreaking news was first reported by TMZ Sports and later confirmed by Kidder's mother, Wendy Barlow, who expressed her devastation over the loss.

"I am devastated and shocked," Barlow told TMZ Sports. "This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..."

Kidder was celebrated for his musical talents, having recently released his debut album, which his mother took immense pride in. "I am so excited to announce the release of my son Sebastian's first album," Barlow shared on Instagram. "It's called Under the Moon, and you can find it on all streaming platforms. He writes his songs and has worked hard to self-publish his music."

This past summer, Kidder made an appearance on FOX's Good Day Atlanta to promote his album and perform. He credited his mother as a driving force behind his music career, stating, "I recorded the cover and didn't think anything of it, but my mom got ahold of it and started sending it around to people. You get traction and roll with it."

Flair, who met Barlow over a decade ago, played an important role in Kidder's life and supported his musical endeavors. "A lot of advice for sure (on handling fame)," Kidder said about Flair. "That's the interesting thing; growing up with Ric as a stepdad was very different, very unique."

Kidder shared the unique experiences that came with having a famous stepdad: "You go out to a family meal and you are just surrounded by fans, people coming up and wanting pictures. You are already exposed to it from an early age. What kid has Post Malone coming over and having dinner with the family? Darius Rucker pulled up with his big tour bus one time. It was crazy."

In a heartfelt message on X, Flair celebrated his stepson's achievements, saying, "Congratulations [Sebastian] on the release of your first album - Under the Moon! I am so proud of you! WOOOOO!"

Our thoughts and condolences are with Wendy Barlow, Ric Flair, and the entire Kidder family during this difficult time. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please reach out for help by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

