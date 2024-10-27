WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Declares Chris Jericho an AEW MVP

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2024

Jim Ross has made a bold statement regarding Chris Jericho's current status in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest episode of Grilling JR, the renowned AEW commentator expressed his belief that Jericho is an essential player for the organization.

“He’s an MVP in my view at AEW, without question,” Jim Ross stated. “There’s just no doubt about that. I love working with him and I love seeing how he works with other talents and they listen to him because he’s been there and done that. That’s important to me. That’s where they get their learning. He’s a very valuable asset to the company; he can always go out and have a great match as a baby face or a heel.

“He can work with anybody and make them look better than they actually are. Even though he’s not a spring chicken, he stays in great shape. He’s a keeper. If Tony Khan is smart, and he is, Chris is going to be a part of the company for the foreseeable future for a long time to come. I do think that somewhere down the road, when he and Tony Khan make the decision to say that’s enough, he’ll get a send-off like Sting’s in that sense, a special occasion and a big-time deal. I just don’t think it’s anytime soon.”

Tags: #aew #chris jericho #jim ross

