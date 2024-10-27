WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

2025 TNA Genesis Pay-Per-View: Date and Venue Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2024

2025 TNA Genesis Pay-Per-View: Date and Venue Announced

We now have the confirmed date and location for the 2025 TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

During Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, it was revealed that TNA Genesis will make its return in January 2025.

The event is scheduled for January 19th at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

TNA Wrestling Returns to San Antonio with Live IMPACT! Episode

TNA Wrestling is set to return to San Antonio, TX, early next year with a live episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. During the Bound for Glory 202 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 27, 2024 12:44PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #genesis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90008/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π