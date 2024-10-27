2025 TNA Genesis Pay-Per-View: Date and Venue Announced

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

We now have the confirmed date and location for the 2025 TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

During Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, it was revealed that TNA Genesis will make its return in January 2025.

The event is scheduled for January 19th at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.