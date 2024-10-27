2025 TNA Genesis Pay-Per-View: Date and Venue Announced

We now have the confirmed date and location for the 2025 TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.
During Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, it was revealed that TNA Genesis will make its return in January 2025.
The event is scheduled for January 19th at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling returns with its first event of 2025, #TNAGenesis, LIVE on pay-per-view Sunday, January 19, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
The fallout continues with a LIVE #TNAiMPACT! on AXS TV & TNA+ on Thursday, January 23, from the Boeing Center at… pic.twitter.com/iJ5N6UoMzl
⚡ TNA Wrestling Returns to San Antonio with Live IMPACT! Episode
TNA Wrestling is set to return to San Antonio, TX, early next year with a live episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. During the Bound for Glory 202 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 27, 2024 12:44PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com