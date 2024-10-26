AEW Collision Results (October 26, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, October 26, 2024. The following report is from fwonline.com

For the first time ever, Ricochet will battle Lio Rush in the one of the featured bouts on tonight’s live AEW Collision from Cedar Rapids, Iowa — the company’s debut show in the city.

Ricochet is looking to remain undefeated in singles matches while Rush is looking to rebound from a recent defeat to the debuting Shelton Benjamin.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will take on the new look La Faccion Ingobernable of Rush & Dralistico. In other tag team action, The Outrunners will battle MxM Collection.

Anna Jay will look for her sixth straight win when she faces Viva Van while Penelope Ford will make her in-ring return for the first time since February 2023 when she faces Robyn Renegade.

In search of a rematch with Hangman Page, Jay White will go one-on-one with Shane Taylor.

Wheeler Yuta will be on hand to talk with Nigel McGuinness in a sit-down interview.

**********

AEW Collision comes to us live from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The show started with an exclusive video from after Dynamite. The AEW babyface army was surrounding the injured Chuck Taylor as he was stretchered out. Orange Cassidy shoved Daniel Garcia, saying he didn’t want to be involved because something like this would happen. Garcia told Cassidy that he had to do something about it now, and Cassidy said he would do something about it on Wednesday.

Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness were at the commentary desk, noting that Chuck Taylor was recovering from the attack at the hospital.

Jay White (w/ Juice Robinson) defeated Shane Taylor (w/ Lee Moriarty)

I’m enjoying White’s work since his return, with his dedicated leg work giving him the slightest of openings to get the win. A Hangman Page rematch was fairly obvious after the interference in the Christian Cage match, and now we have a set date for it at the PPV.

White went for the leg of Taylor before Moriarty interference allowed Taylor to land a big forearm. Taylor landed a big leg drop on the apron before jaw-jacking at the fans. After a commercial break, White dodged a leg drop in the ring and began a comeback, chopping away at Taylor in the corner. White landed a dragon screw leg whip and a kneebar stunner before scoring a nearfall with a DDT.

Taylor took a clothesline before headbutting White and dropping him with a uranage. White ducked a lariat and caught Taylor with a flatliner, followed by a side suplex. White hit a big uranage of his own for a nearfall. Moriarty tried to interfere again, but Robinson bounced him off the apron. Taylor hit White with a knee lift, but suffered from the knee work White had done earlier. Taylor went for the Marcus Garvey Driver, but the knee gave out, allowing White to hit the Blade Runner for the win.

White took the microphone after the match, noting that both Taylor and Hangman Page hit a lot harder than he does. He said that he got under Page’s skin because, despite Page’s accomplishments, White has always been better than him. White offered Page one last shot at redemption, challenging him to a match at Full Gear.

Ricochet was backstage with Lexy Nair, who asked about MVP’s managerial offer on Dynamite. Ricochet said that he planned on doing his own thing, leading to Lio Rush entering the frame. He noted that he also got an offer from MVP before telling Ricochet to not overlook him tonight.

Kyle Fletcher and his big buzzcut were backstage with Lexy Nair, who said he was here on Don Callis Family business. He would keep an eye on Ricochet on behalf of Konosuke Takeshita. Fletcher said that if Will Ospreay answered his challenge on Dynamite, he would be going on the shelf for a long time. And if he didn’t? Ospreay would prove that he was a coward. Fletcher said that he would be in action next week on Collision either way, wanting a new challenge after disposing of Ospreay.

Penelope Ford defeated Robyn Renegade

This was Ford’s first match in nearly 750 days. Renegade got some offense in, including a rope-hung DDT. But Ford ended up scoring the win with a gutbuster and the Muta Lock. After the match, Jamie Hayter appeared on the JumboTron, taking a page out of Ford’s book. She reiterated her challenge for the November 6th Dynamite.

FTR & The Outrunners were backstage with Lexy Nair. They were hyping each other up for their respective matches before the Outrunners made their way to the ring, with Dax Harwood noting that the Outrunners road to the AEW Tag Team Titles began tonight.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) defeated MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden)

The Outrunners are a solid comedy team. My limit when it comes to comedy is when my intelligence is insulted, and these guys are far from doing that. They’re just a parody of territory wrestling, and I can live with that.

We got posing from Mansoor and Magnum to start before a shoulder block took Mansoor down. Madden snuck a tag in before blindsiding Floyd with a back elbow. Johnny TV was watching backstage as Madden challenged Floyd to a test of strength. Madden bailed first, but the Outrunners peppered him with dropkicks to send him out of the ring. They shot Mansoor onto Madden on the floor as we went to a commercial break.

Back from the break, MxM kept Magnum away from his corner. They hit a leg lariat variant on the Hart Attack for a nearfall. Magnum fought his way to the corner and made the tag to Floyd, who ran wild. Madden caught both of the Outrunners with a goozle, but they fought him off and hit an assisted bodyslam. They dropped Madden on top of Mansoor before hitting the Predator elbow drop. MxM came back with the old Beer Money finisher, but Floyd kicked out. The Doomsday Device was countered, and the Outrunners hit Total Recall for the win.

Wheeler Yuta Interview with Nigel McGuinness

I really enjoyed this interview. McGuinness having some sympathy for Danielson after the attack was a nice touch, with Yuta framing it perfectly as the Joker being upset that someone else killed Batman. Yuta came across like someone trying to convince himself that he had no choice but to join Moxley’s crew.

Wheeler Yuta sat down with Nigel McGuinness, who asked Yuta why he suffocated Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream. McGuinness said that he wanted to hear what Yuta had to say because he had to answer for it one day. Yuta mocked McGuinness, saying that they killed Batman before the Joker could. He questioned whether that was what McGuinness wanted, with all of the trash talk McGuinness had spoken about Danielson. McGuinness said that he wanted to prove that he was a better wrestler than Danielson, but Yuta went much further than that.

Yuta said that they gave Danielson a warrior’s death. The American Dragon that McGuinness knew was long dead, and they just put him out of his misery and got him out of the way for the greater good. McGuinness asked where it would stop after Yuta helped put his trainer Chuck Taylor on the shelf. Yuta said that if it wasn’t for the BCC, he’d be sitting beside a corpse, hoping it would rise up to save the day. If they were willing to do that to the people they loved, what would they do to everyone else for the greater good?

La Faccion Ingobernable & Jake Roberts were backstage. Roberts said that while FTR had proven a lot in wrestling, they hadn’t proven that they could hang with LFI. Roberts gave away their game plan, noting that they would go after Harwood’s bad shoulder and that there wasn’t anything they could do to stop them.

Ricochet defeated Lio Rush

Despite being the smaller man, Rush was a very good aggressor in this match. A good match here, with Ricochet continuing to settle into his groove in AEW.

Rush was the aggressor to start, sending Ricochet to the floor with a handspring. Ricochet came back with a hurricane boot to take control. Ricochet caught Rush with a 619 in the corner, then stuffed a Spanish Fly attempt before rocking Rush with a knee. Rush feigned being knocked out before sending Ricochet to the floor and landing a pair of dives as we went to commercial.

After the break, Rush took Ricochet off the top into the ropes. Ricochet evaded a frog splash before running wild on offense, hitting a running shooting star for a nearfall. Rush fought Ricochet off with a stunner and cut him off with a clothesline. Ricochet countered the Rush Hour with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, calling out Takeshita in the process. Ricochet went for Vertigo, but Rush caught him with a nearfall after almost shoving him into the referee.

Rush followed with a hurricane kick for a nearfall as well. A frustrated Rush grabbed a chair from ringside, but Ricochet booted it into his face before landing a Fosbury Flop. Ricochet sent Rush into the ring and landed his new finisher, a running elbow strike, for the win.

Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, & The Beast Mortos were backstage with Lexy Nair. The Kingdom was still trying to get Mortos to team up with them instead of LFI and offered him a candy bag. They didn’t seem to be getting through to him, so they had Mike Bennett in a Mortos mask to translate. Mortos growled in response to all of this.

Anna Jay defeated Viva Van

The announcers put over Van’s accomplishments on New Japan’s US shows, teasing this as a trap match for Jay ahead of next week’s Women’s Title match. Van caught Jay with a leg lariat after a misdirection. After a commercial break, Jay fired up with a chop exchange before landing a shotgun dropkick. Jay hit a Dangerous Jay kick in the corner before scoring a nearfall with an Iconoclasm.

Van caught Jay with an upkick, then followed up with a backfist for a nearfall. Jay came back with a backstabber for a nearfall. Van hammered her in the corner before hitting a springboard crossbody for a nearfall. Van pulled Jay up into electric chair position, but Jay slid down and pulled Van into a Gory Bomb for the win.

We got comments from Mariah May in a pre-tape. May said that if Anna Jay quit the business tomorrow, no one would care as another blonde would take her place and waste five years of her life. She mocked the idea of Jay as a role model, saying that people who never give up were never good enough to begin with. May learned in Japan what she’s learned in AEW, that there’s not a woman alive who could touch her. May called herself the woman from hell who would step on anyone’s dream and told Jay that if next week was sink-or-swim, May would drown her.

(May continues to improve as she goes on as champion, with her slight character pivot working well. A very good promo to set up next week’s title match.)

We got a hype video for Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews on Dynamite. The announcers ran down the card for Fright Night Dynamite and next week’s Collision, with the addition of Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander.

Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii were backstage with Lexy Nair. O’Reilly said it was laughable that The Learning Tree thought they ran Ishii out of AEW, and that the word of the day per Mark Briscoe was honor, which the Learning Tree had none of. O’Reilly turned his attention to Orange Cassidy, saying that he had never seen Cassidy so angry before. He would let Cassidy say his peace on Dynamite. When Nair asked O’Reilly about his focus on the Undisputed Kingdom on Dynamite, O’Reilly said that he kept his eye on everything in AEW and that he was good in the Conglomeration.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico & Rush) (w/ The Beast Mortos & Jake Roberts)

A hard-hitting main event here that earned the crowd after a while. Dralistico is always at risk for an off night, but he was on point here to contribute to a good Collision main event. This FTRunners deal has the crowd’s attention, and I wonder where they go with it.

As the match began, Jay White vs. Hangman Page was made official for Full Gear, with a note that we will hear from Page on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Dralistico used his speed to outpace Harwood to start, but FTR got him in their corner for a quick double team to send him scurrying to tag Rush. Rush and Wheeler peppered each other with shots before FTR landed dual German suplexes to send them to the floor. Back in the ring, Dralistico caught Harwood’s attention and allowed Rush to send Harwood into the post.

After the break, Rush took Harwood on a tour of the barricades before LFI clubbered on him. Wheeler got the hot tag after a while and ran wild on both Rush and Dralistico. Dralistico came back with a springboard crucifix bomb, and both men slowly tagged out to their partners. Harwood and Rush charged each other with lariats before Rush landed a senton. Harwood ducked through both of their legs to set up a Wheeler double clothesline off the top rope.

Dralistico caught Harwood with a La Mistica, targeting the shoulder as Roberts said they would. Harwood got to the ropes as Wheeler ducked a Rush charge on the floor. Harwood hit a superplex, but a Shatter Machine attempt was cut off by Rush from the floor. Harwood got sent into Wheeler on the apron, with Dralistico scoring a roll-up nearfall. Wheeler cut off a Bull’s Horns attempt, and Harwood got a nearfall with a rebound powerbomb. Rush caught Harwood with a crucifix for a nearfall.

Rush and Harwood slapped each other as the crowd fired up. Rush fought off a Sharpshooter attempt to send Harwood into Mortos and get a roll-up nearfall. FTR sent Dralistico into Mortos before landing the Shatter Machine for the win. Mortos jumped Harwood after the bell, and LFI went to do more damage before The Outrunners ran them off. The babyfaces did the Predator handshake as we went off the air.