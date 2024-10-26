Nic Nemeth Retains TNA World Title Against Joe Hendry, JBL Interferes At TNA Bound For Glory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The pre-match video package for match two in our triple-main event here at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 airs now. Up next is the TNA World Championship showdown between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry. The package wraps up and special referee and 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian emerges.



After the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” settles in the ring with his massive Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, he awaits the arrival of the challenger and the champion. A special elaborate pre-entrance video package airs with Joe Hendry in a hoodie looking into a bathroom mirror, ala Eminem in “8 Mile.”



It then shows him in Detroit with his back turned in a spot where clearly everyone was hoping to see the dramatic turn to reveal Slim Shady himself. Unfortunately, it was Hendry. Inside the arena, we see someone come out with their back turned holding a chainsaw, ala Eminem in his old Slim Shady wild-man days.



The catchy-ass “I Believe in Joe Hendry” entrance tune hits and we see the dramatic turn to reveal Hendry again. He makes his way to the ring as the fans in Detroit very, very loudly sing along with every word of his catchy-ass entrance tune.



Out as the wrestling equivilant of the 1980s hair metal band movement to Joe Hendry’s early-2000s hip-hop wrestling equivilant-patterned entrance is the reigning and defending TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. The champ settles in the ring.



The ring announcer handles the long, drawn out, formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion, challenger and special guest referee. Fans actually boo Nemeth quite a bit after going bonkers for Hendry. It’s time for our second of three main events here at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.



Fans in Detroit loudly chant “F**k Ohio! F**k Ohio!” as Nemeth takes his ring jacket off and prepares for battle. Kazarian holds up the TNA World Championship and smiles real big before calling for the bell to officially get this one started. The two go face-to-face in an intense moment. They back up and lock-up.



Nemeth takes the early offensive lead. He hits his machine gun elbows spot. The Jerry Lawler heart attack special. Hendry fights back and hoists Nemeth up for a suplex. He keeps him upside down and walks him to all four corners before suplexing him down. He does his dramatic turn for a big pop.



The crowd is so pro-Hendry that they’re passionately anti-Nemeth by default. Hulk Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania-type atmosphere, only nowhere near that scale, obviously. As the two continue to exchange offensive momentum, they each end up laid out.



Kazarian begins a double count, but stops and exits the ring. He grabs his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy and teases calling for his title shot now. He turns around and sees Hendry coming at him, however, and Hendry yanks the trophy out of his hands, sets it down and tells Kazarian to get in the ring and do his job.



As soon as Hendry rolls back into the ring, he stands up just in time to be planted into the mat with a FameAsser. Hendry manages to kick out of the follow-up pin attempt. A few more times we see Kazarian abuse his authority.



The next time he teases calling for his title shot on-the-spot, out walks Walker, Texas-JBL-Ranger through the crowd. John Layfield lays out Kazarian with a Clothesline from Hell for a huge pop. He stops and has a word with Hendry. As Hendry goes to turn away, JBL turns him back and nearly be-heads him with a short-arm Clothesline from Hell, Jake Roberts in-his-prime-style.



Ryan Nemeth ends up out there and he too gets turned inside-out by a big clothesline from hell by JBL. JBL walks off. Hendry slowly gets back into the ring, but is immediately hit with a Danger Zone by Nemeth. Nemeth goes for the cover but there is no referee.



One runs down and begins the count, but Hendry kicks out at two. Fans immediately break out into a thunderous “We Believe! We Believe!” chant. Hendry goes for a Standing Ovation, but doesn’t get it. Nemeth hits Danger Zone and makes the cover for the win to retain. Fans react with loud “Bullsh*t!” chants that can be heard over Nemeth’s music.