Masha Slamovich Dethrones Jordynne Grace, Becomes Knockouts Champion at TNA Bound for Glory

Now it’s time for part one of the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 triple-main event, as up next is the TNA Knockouts Championship bout. The pre-match package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight’s showdown between Masha Slamovich and “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace.



The Tale of the Tape graphic flashes on the screen when we return live, and then Slamovich makes her way out to what is a pretty surprisingly big reaction from the crowd. Out next to a bigger pop is the reigning champ, Grace, who looks extra dolled up for tonight’s big show.



After the long, drawn out, formal ring introductions for this championship contest and our first of three co-main events, the bell sounds and the two shake hands before getting after it. Slamovich starts off strong, but then Grace takes over and targets the knee of the challenger.



Grace picks Slamovich up and bounces her knee off the ring post at ringside over-and-over again. Back in the ring, Slamovich eventually starts to fight back into competitive form. She hits a Snow Plow for a super close two-count. Grace fights back and hits a Kryptonite Crunch for a two-count.



Slamovich is launched to the floor where she lands hard, drawing an audible collective gasp from the Detroit crowd in attendance. Slamovich hoists Grace up and connects with a Burning Hammer for another super close two-count. Fans chant “TNA! TNA!” as both are slow to get back to their feet.



After Slamovich lands an assortment of kicks, Grace catches one of them and in one swift motion, hoists Slamovich up across her shoulders. She plants her into the mat and then quickly muscles her back up right into a Juggernaut Driver. She immediately goes for the cover, but somehow Slamovich kicks out.



Grace locks Slamovich in a tight leg submission that she cranks away on, wrenching away at the injured knee that she has been softening up the entire night. Somehow Slamovich hangs on and makes it to the ropes. Fans chant “This is Awesome! This is Awesome!”



The champ looks for the Grace Driver off the ropes, but Slamovich has it well-scouted and begins headbutting her way free. She takes over and connects with a super-plex. She rolls through into a pile driver and covers her for the win. We have a new TNA Knockouts Champion after an excellent match.