Mike Santana Shuts Down the System, Beats Moose at TNA Bound for Glory

The “road to” style pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features Moose of The System going one-on-one against Mike Santana. Hip-hop star Westside Gunn is shown in the first row as Moose makes his ring entrance.



Mike Santana is out next to a big crowd reaction from the packed house in Detroit. Fans break out in a dueling “Spin the Block” / “Moose!” chant as the two stare each other down at the sound of the bell. Santana charges at Moose and the two immediately brawl out to the floor.



After this continues for a few minutes, the match resumes inside the ring where Santana starts to fight back into competitive form. Moose cuts his comeback short, however, and proceeds to settle into a comfortable prolonged run in the offensive driver’s seat.



Santana begins a fired up comeback, only for JDC of The System to hit the ring and try to interfere. Santana ends up taking him out with a Spin the Block and follows up with another to Moose. He goes for the cover but only gets two.



Moose hits a big Spear, but Santana somehow kicks out of that. Santana hits another Spin the Block for the big win. Hannifan stresses on commentary that Santana worked his way through each member of The System before taking out the head of the snake on TNA’s biggest stage tonight.