PCO Wins Monster’s Ball at TNA Bound for Glory

We see footage of Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace arriving to the building earlier today, as the commentators mention we’re not far from our triple main event. First, however, the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next PPV match.



Up next is the Monster’s Ball match between PCO and Matt Cardona for the TNA Digital Media and International Heavyweight Championships. When the “road to” style package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona’s theme.



Out comes “The Indy God” looking as tan as ever, wearing a “Deathmatch Busters” Ghostbusters-style ring gear. He settles in the ring and then the lights in the building go out. The entrance for PCO begins. Out comes “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” to a big pop.



The bell sounds and off we go with this Monster’s Ball double title tilt. This is the 59th ever Monster’s Ball match in TNA history. That seems like a lot. PCO is undefeated at 3-0 in his Monster’s Ball match history. Cardona’s first few offensive attempts result in a no-sell by PCO, who nearly be-heads him with a lariat.



Cardona side-steps PCO as he charged at him at full-speed, and guides him through the ropes, where he crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Cardona slides through the bottom rope with a baseball slide dropkick to PCO, before sending him into the ring post, and then the ring steps.



The violence levels pick up from there, as a door is brought in instead of a table. It is put in the corner and used as the back-drop for a big spear spot. Another door is brought out and laid long ways across about four steel chairs set up by Cardona.



Cardona powerbombs PCO off the ropes through it. Cardona pulls a sack full of thumbtacks out from under the ring. He takes a handful of them and puts them in PCO’s mouth, before blasting him with a Re-Boot. He hits a Radio Silence and goes for the cover, but PCO kicks out.



Cardona one-by-one pushes thumbtacks into PCO’s cheek. Eek. A third door is pulled out from under the ring. As Cardona is holding it in the ring, PCO runs and splashes onto it and him for a close two-count. Now we see PCO pull out a second black sack from under the ring.



He sprinkles out a ton of thumbtacks all over the ring mat. Cardona, who has blood all over one of his pant legs, heads out to the floor and grabs a baseball bat wrapped in neon green barbed wire. He stabs it into the face of PCO, who fights back and ultimately chokeslams Cardona onto the pile of tacks. He follows up with a PCO-sault for the win to retain his titles in a fun violent brawl.