Josh Alexander Uses Zip Ties on Steve Maclin, Wins Via Submission at TNA Bound for Glory

Back inside the arena, Steve Maclin’s theme hits and out he comes for the next PPV match of the evening. He settles in the ring and then the entrance tune for Josh Alexander hits. “The Walking Weapon” emerges, only to be rushed by Maclin.



Maclin meets him as soon as he walks through the entrance tunnel at the top of the entrance staging area. Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk about Sinner & Saint not being here tonight due to travel issues, noting Maclin gets Alexander all by himself tonight after being zip-tied and attacked on Thursday.



After a couple of minutes of beating down Alexander at ringside, Alexander finally starts to fight back and take over. He does the old-school Bret Hart-style sharpshooter around the ring post to soften up the leg of Maclin. He enters the ring and the referee finally calls for the bell.



Alexander immediately rushes across the ring and goes straight to work on the leg that he just began softening up of Maclin. Fans get on his case with “Walking Weiner” chants. Maclin starts to take over but after a few more minutes of action, Alexander blatantly low-blows Maclin after the referee is bumped.



While the referee is still down, Alexander zip-ties Maclin’s hands behind his back. Maclin starts to fight back with his hands still cuffed behind him. The referee tries during a lull in the action to untie his hands, but Maclin just moves away from him and dives through the ropes to splash onto Alexander on the floor.



Back in the ring, he does the same thing, refusing to wait for the ref to cut his hands free, opting instead to land a running double-knee to “The Walking Weapon.” Again Maclin refuses to be untied by the ref, and this time it backfires, as Alexander hits a tombstone pile driver to Maclin with his hands cuffed behind him.



Dangerous stuff. He goes for the cover, and even with his hands tied behind his back, Maclin still gets a shoulder up. Alexander goes for the C4 Spike, but Maclin avoids it. Alexander hits a German suplex to Maclin, who no-sells it and pops back up with his hands still behind his back.



Alexander locks Maclin in the ankle lock. The commentators point out that Maclin can’t tap out or grab the ropes due to them being cuffed behind him. Maclin passes out, presumably due to extreme leg pain? Alexander wins with an ankle lock due to pass out by Maclin.