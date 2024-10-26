Spitfire defeated Wendy Choo & Rosemary to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rehwoldt and Hannifan appear on-camera to run down the rest of the card still to come and then set the stage for our second PPV bout of the evening, which is another championship contest. Wendy Choo and Rosemary come out together as the challengers for a Knockouts tag-team title tilt.



Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna make their way out next for their latest title defense. The bell sounds and it is Threat and Choo who kick things off for their respective teams. Threat takes the early offensive lead before tagging in Luna.



Choo pulls Luna’s hair and brings her to her own corner, where she tags in Rosemary. We see the pillow used as a cushion for the heel challengers, resulting in the poor pillow being suplexed out to the floor. True story.



Choo and Rosemary start to sneak around with cheap heel tactics behind the referee’s back, which allows them to shift the offensive momentum in their favor. They isolate Threat on their side of the ring and prevent her from making the tag, all-the-while utilizing frequent tags themselves to keep a fresh person on her at all times.



Luna finally gets the tag and she does a good job of taking over, but eventually falls victim to a two-on-one attack by Choo and Rosemary in a prolonged beatdown at ringside. Threat hits a high spot off the ropes to even things out, while also breaking the referee’s count to keep the match going.



After the big high spot, Threat heads back to the corner and cheers on Luna to make the tag, only for Choo to yank her off the apron. Rosemary then follows up with a spear to Luna in the ring. She immediately covers her, but decides to pull Luna up before the referee could count to three.



She tags in Choo and the two set Luna up for a double suplex off the middle rope. Luna escapes and brings them both down with a double powerbomb. She makes the tag and Threat comes in delivering blows to Choo and Rosemary over-and-over again, until running into double-knees by Choo.



Rosemary accidentally blasts Choo. Threat trips Choo onto Rosemary draped over the middle rope. She hits a running double knees to their stacked-backs and then connects with a double German suplex. She tags Luna in and the two hit the Pressure Drop for the win to retain. After the match, Rosemary spears Choo and lays her out. She grabs her lifeless head and lifts it up and kisses her before leaving her laying.