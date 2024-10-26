Mike Bailey Defeats Vikingo, Retains X Division Title at TNA Bound for Glory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the TNA X-Division Championship



An excellent cold open video package airs to start off the PPV portion of TNA Bound For Glory 2024. Back inside the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI., the theme plays to bring out El Hijo del Vikingo. After he settles in the ring, reigning TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey emerges.



Fans are chanting “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” before Bailey’s theme is even finished playing. His theme wraps up and the bell sounds, eliciting a loud “This is Awesome! This is Awesome!” chant before the two touch. They shake hands and get in a Street Fighter video game-style fighting stance. The fight is on.



Hannifan says tonight is the highest grossing Bound For Glory show in 11 years. del Vikingo hits a turning spot in the ring that looked, like much of his offense, awe-inspiring. He hits another twisting splash to Bailey after diving through the ropes out to the floor.



He goes for a big high spot off the ropes back in the ring, but Bailey moves and avoids it. del Vikingo stops and the referee checks on his knee, before Bailey reengages and specifically focuses his attack on the knee of the challenger.



The two proceed to put on an instant classic of high-risk, high-impact offensive showcases for the next ten minutes, including an insane Canadian Destroyer off the ropes onto the hard part of the ring apron. In the end, Bailey hit a float-over super-plex off the ropes for the victory to retain his X-Division Championship in an epic title tilt.