Frankie Kazarian Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Frankie Kazarian Wins 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet



After the 2024 TNA Hall of Fame segment wraps up, we shift gears and get ready for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Out first comes Frankie Kazarian. Starting things off with Kazarian will be Zachary Wentz. The bell sounds and these two will kick things off for the first two minutes.



Wentz takes the early offensive lead and after some back-and-forth action, the countdown clock appears to bring out Jake Something at number three. Something immediately hits the ring and makes an impact, taking it to both Wentz and Kazarian with power offense.



Something and Kazarian both try and throw Wentz over the top, and as they do, the countdown clock appears again. Trey Miguel makes his way out in the fourth position and provides some help for Wentz. The crowd comes to life as Miguel flies all over the place, taking out any-and-everything that moves in the process.



Wentz recovers and joins in with Miguel as the Detroit crowd breaks out into a “Let’s go Rascalz!” chant. The countdown clock appears and winds down to bring out Hammerstone. Now Jake Something has some assistance, and four of the five men in the ring are part of teams.



Hammerstone powerbombs Wentz into Miguel. Kazarian tries ordering Hammerstone around, but this backfires on him. Hammerstone and Something run over “The King of TNA” with a big double-clothesline. The countdown clock winds down and Rohit Raju comes out as the seventh competitor in the gauntlet.



Out as the eighth participant in the gauntlet a couple of minutes later is Laredo Kid. Fans chant “Lucha! Lucha!” as the masked-man hits the ring with a ton of energy, but within seconds is eliminated. Miguel works on Hammerstone outside of the ring ropes on the apron, but Something hits him from behind.



Hammerstone launches Miguel onto Laredo Kid on the floor to eliminate him. The countdown clock winds down at the same time and out comes Sami Callihan. As he enters the ring, Hammerstone is eliminated. Callihan hits a Cactus Driver ’97 almost immediately.



John Skyler comes out next and after a couple of minutes, Bhupinder Gujjar comes out as the next entrant. Gujjar is nearly eliminated by Raju, but in Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat-fashion, he skins the cat with relative ease. Trent Seven comes out next to a big pop in his return hometown appearance.



KC Navarro comes out next, but walks right into “The Death Machine.” Sami Callihan Donkey Kong’s him into the mat with authority for a big pop. Moments later, Raju and Gujjar eliminate themselves, and John Skyler gets eliminated just as 2024 TNA Hall of Fame inductee Rhino makes his way out.



Rhino immediately eliminates Callihan as the crowd goes berserk. Fans chant “Gore! Gore! Gore!” Rhino ties Chris Sabin tonight with his 13th match at a TNA Bound For Glory event. The countdown clock winds down and out comes Tasha Steelz as the first Knockout in this year’s bout.



Steelz hits the ring and blasts Navarro with a standing cutter that launches him half way across the ring. Steelz and Rhino have a big staredown, Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER style. Rhino hoists her up but sets her down. Steelz does a twerk dance.



The countdown clock strikes and Lei Ying Lee comes out as the second Knockout entrant in the gauntlet. Within a minute, Lee eliminates the only other female in the ring, as she blasts Steelz with a kick that sends her over the ropes and out to the floor.



Jason Hotch is out as the next entrant. Navarro is eliminated. Leon Slater is out next and he immediately starts racking up a body count, bouncing bodies all over the place, but not yet actually eliminating anyone. Kazarian blasts Lee with a clothesline, which elicits a ton of heat.



She is eliminated seconds later. Jonathan Gresham comes out as entrant number 18. JDC comes out as the 19th entrant and quickly eliminates Slater for a ton of heat. Seven hits a Seven-Star Lariat on JDC just as the countdown clock appears again. Out comes AJ Francis as the 20th and final competitor.



Gresham, Seven and Hotch are eliminated in rapid-fire-style fashion. Wentz hits a death valley driver on the ring apron outside the ropes to Something to eliminate him. Wentz nearly hurricanrana’s Francis over the ropes, but Something provides the assist from the floor, yanking Wentz out and eliminating him.



Fans chant “Gore! Gore! Gore!” as they see Rhino, JDC, AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian as the final competitors remaining. Rhino eliminates JDC but turns around into a gore from Francis. The crowd craps all over that, as you would expect. Francis tries throwing Rhino out, but Rhino slides out the back door and clotheslines Francis out for a massive pop.



Rhino turns around and sees Kazarian down in the corner. Kazarian slowly gets to his feet and the bell sounds for a standard one-on-one bout between Kazarian and Rhino. Kazarian hits a low-blow on Rhino that the referee doesn’t see and within all of a minute, scores a pin for the victory.



Frankie Kazarian is the 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner. He is presented with his trophy and he celebrates. The commentators talk about him being able to call for a title shot of his choosing at any time of his choosing in the next year.



They point out with him being the third man in the ring for tonight’s TNA World title bout between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry, that things could get interesting. Hannifan and Rehwoldt are shown on-camera one final time to wrap up the Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory pre-show. It’s pay-per-view time!