TNA Bound For Glory Results (October 26, 2024)

Featured below are complete TNA Bound For Glory results from Saturday, October 26, 2024. The following report is from fwonline.com

One of the breakout stars of 2024 will try to become TNA World Champion in the main event of tonight’s Bound for Glory from Detroit as Nic Nemeth defends against Joe Hendry with Frankie Kazarian as special referee.

Reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will look to extend her near-300 day reign as she defends against Masha Slamovich.

In a three-way for the TNA Tag Team titles, The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers defend against Jeff & Matt Hardy and ABC in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

X-Division titleholder “Speedball” Mike Bailey will defend against Vikingo while in a Monster’s Ball match, Digital Media & International Champion PCO defends against Matt Cardona.

Josh Alexander will face Steve Maclin while Mike Santana takes on another former World Champion in Moose.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire defends against NXT’s Wendy Choo & Rosemary.

The pre-show will feature a 20-man Call Your Shot gauntlet match; Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. NXT’s Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece; and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony.

**********

Ash & Heather By Elegance defeated Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece





The Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory pre-show kicks off inside Wayne State Fieldhouse with George Iceman coming to the ring with a microphone in-hand. He welcomes beauty personified — times two. With that said, out comes Ash & Heather By Elegance, dressed up as the devil and an angel, respectively.



WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece comes out first for their opposition. Then out to the late-1990s pop-rock, American Pie soundtrack missing-tune comes her partner, Xia Brookside, to a pretty good pop from the Detroit crowd.



Reece and Heather kick things off for their respective teams, as fans immediately break out in the first of what will likely be many “TNA! TNA!” chants for the evening. Reece controls Heather and then tags in Brookside, who picks up where she left off, taking it to Ash By Elegance’s new protégé.



After Heather tags back in, the action spills to the floor, where Ash provides an assist that leads to a shift in the offensive momentum. Fans chant “You still suck! You still suck!” as the angel and devil duo take turns controlling Reece in the ring.



After a loud “We want Xia!” chant spreads throughout the building, Reece fires back up and makes the much-needed tag. Brookside hits the ring off the hot tag with a ton of momentum, and connects with Broken Wings in the corner.



Reece tags back in and after a big move, gets a close two-count on Ash. Reece hits a big power spot after that and seemingly has things won, only for Iceman to interfere to a ton of heat from the Detroit crowd. Fans chant “Kick his ass! Kick his ass!” as Brookside chases him around the ring.



She gets him down and chokes him out with his own sport coat. Meanwhile, Reece is hit with a Spanish Fly by Heather and Rarified Air by Ash for the finish. Iceman celebrates with Ash and Heather in the ring to wrap up the opener.





Bob Ryder, Rhino Inducted Into 2024 Class Of TNA Hall Of Fame





The induction video package for Bob Ryder airs for the 2024 class of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. The package featured Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, James Storm, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Mathews and many others singing the praises of the longtime TNA office employee.



When the package wraps up, Eric Young comes out to a podium at the end of the entrance ramp to give an induction speech for his longtime personal friend, Bob Ryder. Fans in the building chant “Thank you, Bob!”



Young gives a speech about what a good person Ryder was and mentions his passing and how he’s watching now proudly. He is given credit for being along with Jeff and Jerry Jarrett, one of a handful of people responsible for TNA’s existence.



When that wraps up, the induction video package for former ECW original Rhino airs. Many of the same talking heads are featured giving kind words about “The Man Beast” / “The War Machine.” When the package wraps up, Tommy Dreamer comes out to deliver an induction speech.



Dreamer talks about Rhino being “everything a classic big man should be.” That’s right, 5’10” “big man.” We all get what he means, but still. Dreamer gives Rhino’s long list of credentials from his days in WWE, ECW and TNA. Dreamer says Rhino looks and works as good as ever now as he did in his prime.



He then wraps up joking about Rhino saying every year that it’s going to be the Detroit Lions’ year. The fans in Detroit loved that and broke out into a loud pro-Lions chant. Rhino is then introduced and out he comes in a bright red suit coat to the obligatory “You deserve it!” chant.



Rhino delivers an excellent line about being in shock that they found a decent suit jacket that fit Dreamer. He follows that up with an awesome joke about his wife. The crowd gives him some flack for it and he quickly quips, “C’mon you’re supposed to be on my side tonight!”



Rhino’s personality is shining through in ways in this induction speech that he’s maybe never shown in decades of performing in front of cameras. Really good, genuine stuff. He thanks his family, Paul Heyman and even his “WWE family.” He thanks Triple H for never stop believing in him.



He thanks Jim Ross and Pat Patterson for always believing in him and pushing for him to get a second chance. He thanks Edge, Christian and Joe Legend for always being his friend no matter what. He says Dreamer is like a brother to him. He thanks Johnny Swinger and tells him to keep swinging, baby.



He thanks Scott D’Amore for training him. He mentions having two minutes left. He thanks Heath Slater. He calls him a great human being and says in 2017, his brother Jim was diagnosed with cancer and given a death sentence.



He only lived two-and-a-half months after it and Heath would talk to him and he could see the cancer go away and the life come back in his voice. He says for a moment in time he would give his brother moments in life. He thanks Heath again. He leads fans in a “GORE!” chant and wraps up an awesome induction speech.

Frankie Kazarian Wins 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet





After the 2024 TNA Hall of Fame segment wraps up, we shift gears and get ready for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Out first comes Frankie Kazarian. Starting things off with Kazarian will be Zachary Wentz. The bell sounds and these two will kick things off for the first two minutes.



Wentz takes the early offensive lead and after some back-and-forth action, the countdown clock appears to bring out Jake Something at number three. Something immediately hits the ring and makes an impact, taking it to both Wentz and Kazarian with power offense.



Something and Kazarian both try and throw Wentz over the top, and as they do, the countdown clock appears again. Trey Miguel makes his way out in the fourth position and provides some help for Wentz. The crowd comes to life as Miguel flies all over the place, taking out any-and-everything that moves in the process.



Wentz recovers and joins in with Miguel as the Detroit crowd breaks out into a “Let’s go Rascalz!” chant. The countdown clock appears and winds down to bring out Hammerstone. Now Jake Something has some assistance, and four of the five men in the ring are part of teams.



Hammerstone powerbombs Wentz into Miguel. Kazarian tries ordering Hammerstone around, but this backfires on him. Hammerstone and Something run over “The King of TNA” with a big double-clothesline. The countdown clock winds down and Rohit Raju comes out as the seventh competitor in the gauntlet.



Out as the eighth participant in the gauntlet a couple of minutes later is Laredo Kid. Fans chant “Lucha! Lucha!” as the masked-man hits the ring with a ton of energy, but within seconds is eliminated. Miguel works on Hammerstone outside of the ring ropes on the apron, but Something hits him from behind.



Hammerstone launches Miguel onto Laredo Kid on the floor to eliminate him. The countdown clock winds down at the same time and out comes Sami Callihan. As he enters the ring, Hammerstone is eliminated. Callihan hits a Cactus Driver ’97 almost immediately.



John Skyler comes out next and after a couple of minutes, Bhupinder Gujjar comes out as the next entrant. Gujjar is nearly eliminated by Raju, but in Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat-fashion, he skins the cat with relative ease. Trent Seven comes out next to a big pop in his return hometown appearance.



KC Navarro comes out next, but walks right into “The Death Machine.” Sami Callihan Donkey Kong’s him into the mat with authority for a big pop. Moments later, Raju and Gujjar eliminate themselves, and John Skyler gets eliminated just as 2024 TNA Hall of Fame inductee Rhino makes his way out.



Rhino immediately eliminates Callihan as the crowd goes berserk. Fans chant “Gore! Gore! Gore!” Rhino ties Chris Sabin tonight with his 13th match at a TNA Bound For Glory event. The countdown clock winds down and out comes Tasha Steelz as the first Knockout in this year’s bout.



Steelz hits the ring and blasts Navarro with a standing cutter that launches him half way across the ring. Steelz and Rhino have a big staredown, Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER style. Rhino hoists her up but sets her down. Steelz does a twerk dance.



The countdown clock strikes and Lei Ying Lee comes out as the second Knockout entrant in the gauntlet. Within a minute, Lee eliminates the only other female in the ring, as she blasts Steelz with a kick that sends her over the ropes and out to the floor.



Jason Hotch is out as the next entrant. Navarro is eliminated. Leon Slater is out next and he immediately starts racking up a body count, bouncing bodies all over the place, but not yet actually eliminating anyone. Kazarian blasts Lee with a clothesline, which elicits a ton of heat.



She is eliminated seconds later. Jonathan Gresham comes out as entrant number 18. JDC comes out as the 19th entrant and quickly eliminates Slater for a ton of heat. Seven hits a Seven-Star Lariat on JDC just as the countdown clock appears again. Out comes AJ Francis as the 20th and final competitor.



Gresham, Seven and Hotch are eliminated in rapid-fire-style fashion. Wentz hits a death valley driver on the ring apron outside the ropes to Something to eliminate him. Wentz nearly hurricanrana’s Francis over the ropes, but Something provides the assist from the floor, yanking Wentz out and eliminating him.



Fans chant “Gore! Gore! Gore!” as they see Rhino, JDC, AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian as the final competitors remaining. Rhino eliminates JDC but turns around into a gore from Francis. The crowd craps all over that, as you would expect. Francis tries throwing Rhino out, but Rhino slides out the back door and clotheslines Francis out for a massive pop.



Rhino turns around and sees Kazarian down in the corner. Kazarian slowly gets to his feet and the bell sounds for a standard one-on-one bout between Kazarian and Rhino. Kazarian hits a low-blow on Rhino that the referee doesn’t see and within all of a minute, scores a pin for the victory.



Frankie Kazarian is the 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner. He is presented with his trophy and he celebrates. The commentators talk about him being able to call for a title shot of his choosing at any time of his choosing in the next year.



They point out with him being the third man in the ring for tonight’s TNA World title bout between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry, that things could get interesting. Hannifan and Rehwoldt are shown on-camera one final time to wrap up the Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory pre-show. It’s pay-per-view time!

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the TNA X-Division Championship





An excellent cold open video package airs to start off the PPV portion of TNA Bound For Glory 2024. Back inside the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI., the theme plays to bring out El Hijo del Vikingo. After he settles in the ring, reigning TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey emerges.



Fans are chanting “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” before Bailey’s theme is even finished playing. His theme wraps up and the bell sounds, eliciting a loud “This is Awesome! This is Awesome!” chant before the two touch. They shake hands and get in a Street Fighter video game-style fighting stance. The fight is on.



Hannifan says tonight is the highest grossing Bound For Glory show in 11 years. del Vikingo hits a turning spot in the ring that looked, like much of his offense, awe-inspiring. He hits another twisting splash to Bailey after diving through the ropes out to the floor.



He goes for a big high spot off the ropes back in the ring, but Bailey moves and avoids it. del Vikingo stops and the referee checks on his knee, before Bailey reengages and specifically focuses his attack on the knee of the challenger.



The two proceed to put on an instant classic of high-risk, high-impact offensive showcases for the next ten minutes, including an insane Canadian Destroyer off the ropes onto the hard part of the ring apron. In the end, Bailey hit a float-over super-plex off the ropes for the victory to retain his X-Division Championship in an epic title tilt.





Spitfire defeated Wendy Choo & Rosemary to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships





Rehwoldt and Hannifan appear on-camera to run down the rest of the card still to come and then set the stage for our second PPV bout of the evening, which is another championship contest. Wendy Choo and Rosemary come out together as the challengers for a Knockouts tag-team title tilt.



Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna make their way out next for their latest title defense. The bell sounds and it is Threat and Choo who kick things off for their respective teams. Threat takes the early offensive lead before tagging in Luna.



Choo pulls Luna’s hair and brings her to her own corner, where she tags in Rosemary. We see the pillow used as a cushion for the heel challengers, resulting in the poor pillow being suplexed out to the floor. True story.



Choo and Rosemary start to sneak around with cheap heel tactics behind the referee’s back, which allows them to shift the offensive momentum in their favor. They isolate Threat on their side of the ring and prevent her from making the tag, all-the-while utilizing frequent tags themselves to keep a fresh person on her at all times.



Luna finally gets the tag and she does a good job of taking over, but eventually falls victim to a two-on-one attack by Choo and Rosemary in a prolonged beatdown at ringside. Threat hits a high spot off the ropes to even things out, while also breaking the referee’s count to keep the match going.



After the big high spot, Threat heads back to the corner and cheers on Luna to make the tag, only for Choo to yank her off the apron. Rosemary then follows up with a spear to Luna in the ring. She immediately covers her, but decides to pull Luna up before the referee could count to three.



She tags in Choo and the two set Luna up for a double suplex off the middle rope. Luna escapes and brings them both down with a double powerbomb. She makes the tag and Threat comes in delivering blows to Choo and Rosemary over-and-over again, until running into double-knees by Choo.



Rosemary accidentally blasts Choo. Threat trips Choo onto Rosemary draped over the middle rope. She hits a running double knees to their stacked-backs and then connects with a double German suplex. She tags Luna in and the two hit the Pressure Drop for the win to retain.

Gia Miller Interviews Special Referee Frankie Kazarian





Backstage, Frankie Kazarian, fresh off of his victory in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match earlier in the evening, is shown reading Earl Hebner’s autobiography. Gia Miller walks up and he tells her he’s busy reading and studying for his special referee assignment tonight.



The self-proclaimed “King of TNA” then talks briefly about his plans as the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner. Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth are shown making their arrivals to the building for their main event title tilt later in tonight’s main event.





Josh Alexander defeated Steve Maclin





Back inside the arena, Steve Maclin’s theme hits and out he comes for the next PPV match of the evening. He settles in the ring and then the entrance tune for Josh Alexander hits. “The Walking Weapon” emerges, only to be rushed by Maclin.



Maclin meets him as soon as he walks through the entrance tunnel at the top of the entrance staging area. Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk about Sinner & Saint not being here tonight due to travel issues, noting Maclin gets Alexander all by himself tonight after being zip-tied and attacked on Thursday.



After a couple of minutes of beating down Alexander at ringside, Alexander finally starts to fight back and take over. He does the old-school Bret Hart-style sharpshooter around the ring post to soften up the leg of Maclin. He enters the ring and the referee finally calls for the bell.



Alexander immediately rushes across the ring and goes straight to work on the leg that he just began softening up of Maclin. Fans get on his case with “Walking Weiner” chants. Maclin starts to take over but after a few more minutes of action, Alexander blatantly low-blows Maclin after the referee is bumped.



While the referee is still down, Alexander zip-ties Maclin’s hands behind his back. Maclin starts to fight back with his hands still cuffed behind him. The referee tries during a lull in the action to untie his hands, but Maclin just moves away from him and dives through the ropes to splash onto Alexander on the floor.



Back in the ring, he does the same thing, refusing to wait for the ref to cut his hands free, opting instead to land a running double-knee to “The Walking Weapon.” Again Maclin refuses to be untied by the ref, and this time it backfires, as Alexander hits a tombstone pile driver to Maclin with his hands cuffed behind him.



Dangerous stuff. He goes for the cover, and even with his hands tied behind his back, Maclin still gets a shoulder up. Alexander goes for the C4 Spike, but Maclin avoids it. Alexander hits a German suplex to Maclin, who no-sells it and pops back up with his hands still behind his back.



Alexander locks Maclin in the ankle lock. The commentators point out that Maclin can’t tap out or grab the ropes due to them being cuffed behind him. Maclin passes out, presumably due to extreme leg pain? Alexander wins with an ankle lock due to pass out by Maclin.

PCO defeated Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match to retain the TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Championships





We see footage of Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace arriving to the building earlier today, as the commentators mention we’re not far from our triple main event. First, however, the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next PPV match.



Up next is the Monster’s Ball match between PCO and Matt Cardona for the TNA Digital Media and International Heavyweight Championships. When the “road to” style package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona’s theme.



Out comes “The Indy God” looking as tan as ever, wearing a “Deathmatch Busters” Ghostbusters-style ring gear. He settles in the ring and then the lights in the building go out. The entrance for PCO begins. Out comes “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” to a big pop.



The bell sounds and off we go with this Monster’s Ball double title tilt. This is the 59th ever Monster’s Ball match in TNA history. That seems like a lot. PCO is undefeated at 3-0 in his Monster’s Ball match history. Cardona’s first few offensive attempts result in a no-sell by PCO, who nearly be-heads him with a lariat.



Cardona side-steps PCO as he charged at him at full-speed, and guides him through the ropes, where he crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Cardona slides through the bottom rope with a baseball slide dropkick to PCO, before sending him into the ring post, and then the ring steps.



The violence levels pick up from there, as a door is brought in instead of a table. It is put in the corner and used as the back-drop for a big spear spot. Another door is brought out and laid long ways across about four steel chairs set up by Cardona.



Cardona powerbombs PCO off the ropes through it. Cardona pulls a sack full of thumbtacks out from under the ring. He takes a handful of them and puts them in PCO’s mouth, before blasting him with a Re-Boot. He hits a Radio Silence and goes for the cover, but PCO kicks out.



Cardona one-by-one pushes thumbtacks into PCO’s cheek. Eek. A third door is pulled out from under the ring. As Cardona is holding it in the ring, PCO runs and splashes onto it and him for a close two-count. Now we see PCO pull out a second black sack from under the ring.



He sprinkles out a ton of thumbtacks all over the ring mat. Cardona, who has blood all over one of his pant legs, heads out to the floor and grabs a baseball bat wrapped in neon green barbed wire. He stabs it into the face of PCO, who fights back and ultimately chokeslams Cardona onto the pile of tacks. He follows up with a PCO-sault for the win to retain his titles in a fun violent brawl.





Mike Santana defeated Moose





The “road to” style pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features Moose of The System going one-on-one against Mike Santana. Hip-hop star Westside Gunn is shown in the first row as Moose makes his ring entrance.



Mike Santana is out next to a big crowd reaction from the packed house in Detroit. Fans break out in a dueling “Spin the Block” / “Moose!” chant as the two stare each other down at the sound of the bell. Santana charges at Moose and the two immediately brawl out to the floor.



After this continues for a few minutes, the match resumes inside the ring where Santana starts to fight back into competitive form. Moose cuts his comeback short, however, and proceeds to settle into a comfortable prolonged run in the offensive driver’s seat.



Santana begins a fired up comeback, only for JDC of The System to hit the ring and try to interfere. Santana ends up taking him out with a Spin the Block and follows up with another to Moose. He goes for the cover but only gets two.



Moose hits a big Spear, but Santana somehow kicks out of that. Santana hits another Spin the Block for the big win. Hannifan stresses on commentary that Santana worked his way through each member of The System before taking out the head of the snake on TNA’s biggest stage tonight.

Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion





Now it’s time for part one of the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 triple-main event, as up next is the TNA Knockouts Championship bout. The pre-match package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight’s showdown between Masha Slamovich and “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace.



The Tale of the Tape graphic flashes on the screen when we return live, and then Slamovich makes her way out to what is a pretty surprisingly big reaction from the crowd. Out next to a bigger pop is the reigning champ, Grace, who looks extra dolled up for tonight’s big show.



After the long, drawn out, formal ring introductions for this championship contest and our first of three co-main events, the bell sounds and the two shake hands before getting after it. Slamovich starts off strong, but then Grace takes over and targets the knee of the challenger.



Grace picks Slamovich up and bounces her knee off the ring post at ringside over-and-over again. Back in the ring, Slamovich eventually starts to fight back into competitive form. She hits a Snow Plow for a super close two-count. Grace fights back and hits a Kryptonite Crunch for a two-count.



Slamovich is launched to the floor where she lands hard, drawing an audible collective gasp from the Detroit crowd in attendance. Slamovich hoists Grace up and connects with a Burning Hammer for another super close two-count. Fans chant “TNA! TNA!” as both are slow to get back to their feet.



After Slamovich lands an assortment of kicks, Grace catches one of them and in one swift motion, hoists Slamovich up across her shoulders. She plants her into the mat and then quickly muscles her back up right into a Juggernaut Driver. She immediately goes for the cover, but somehow Slamovich kicks out.



Grace locks Slamovich in a tight leg submission that she cranks away on, wrenching away at the injured knee that she has been softening up the entire night. Somehow Slamovich hangs on and makes it to the ropes. Fans chant “This is Awesome! This is Awesome!”



The champ looks for the Grace Driver off the ropes, but Slamovich has it well-scouted and begins headbutting her way free. She takes over and connects with a super-plex. She rolls through into a pile driver and covers her for the win. We have a new TNA Knockouts Champion after an excellent match.

Nic Nemeth defeated Joe Hendry to retain the TNA World Championship





The pre-match video package for match two in our triple-main event here at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 airs now. Up next is the TNA World Championship showdown between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry. The package wraps up and special referee and 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian emerges.



After the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” settles in the ring with his massive Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, he awaits the arrival of the challenger and the champion. A special elaborate pre-entrance video package airs with Joe Hendry in a hoodie looking into a bathroom mirror, ala Eminem in “8 Mile.”



It then shows him in Detroit with his back turned in a spot where clearly everyone was hoping to see the dramatic turn to reveal Slim Shady himself. Unfortunately, it was Hendry. Inside the arena, we see someone come out with their back turned holding a chainsaw, ala Eminem in his old Slim Shady wild-man days.



The catchy-ass “I Believe in Joe Hendry” entrance tune hits and we see the dramatic turn to reveal Hendry again. He makes his way to the ring as the fans in Detroit very, very loudly sing along with every word of his catchy-ass entrance tune.



Out as the wrestling equivilant of the 1980s hair metal band movement to Joe Hendry’s early-2000s hip-hop wrestling equivilant-patterned entrance is the reigning and defending TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. The champ settles in the ring.



The ring announcer handles the long, drawn out, formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion, challenger and special guest referee. Fans actually boo Nemeth quite a bit after going bonkers for Hendry. It’s time for our second of three main events here at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.



Fans in Detroit loudly chant “F**k Ohio! F**k Ohio!” as Nemeth takes his ring jacket off and prepares for battle. Kazarian holds up the TNA World Championship and smiles real big before calling for the bell to officially get this one started. The two go face-to-face in an intense moment. They back up and lock-up.



Nemeth takes the early offensive lead. He hits his machine gun elbows spot. The Jerry Lawler heart attack special. Hendry fights back and hoists Nemeth up for a suplex. He keeps him upside down and walks him to all four corners before suplexing him down. He does his dramatic turn for a big pop.



The crowd is so pro-Hendry that they’re passionately anti-Nemeth by default. Hulk Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania-type atmosphere, only nowhere near that scale, obviously. As the two continue to exchange offensive momentum, they each end up laid out.



Kazarian begins a double count, but stops and exits the ring. He grabs his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy and teases calling for his title shot now. He turns around and sees Hendry coming at him, however, and Hendry yanks the trophy out of his hands, sets it down and tells Kazarian to get in the ring and do his job.



As soon as Hendry rolls back into the ring, he stands up just in time to be planted into the mat with a FameAsser. Hendry manages to kick out of the follow-up pin attempt. A few more times we see Kazarian abuse his authority.



The next time he teases calling for his title shot on-the-spot, out walks Walker, Texas-JBL-Ranger through the crowd. John Layfield lays out Kazarian with a Clothesline from Hell for a huge pop. He stops and has a word with Hendry. As Hendry goes to turn away, JBL turns him back and nearly be-heads him with a short-arm Clothesline from Hell, Jake Roberts in-his-prime-style.



Ryan Nemeth ends up out there and he too gets turned inside-out by a big clothesline from hell by JBL. JBL walks off. Hendry slowly gets back into the ring, but is immediately hit with a Danger Zone by Nemeth. Nemeth goes for the cover but there is no referee.



One runs down and begins the count, but Hendry kicks out at two. Fans immediately break out into a thunderous “We Believe! We Believe!” chant. Hendry goes for a Standing Ovation, but doesn’t get it. Nemeth hits Danger Zone and makes the cover for the win to retain. Fans react with loud “Bullsh*t!” chants that can be heard over Nemeth’s music.

The Hardys defeated ABC and The System in Full Metal Mayhem to capture the TNA World Tag-Team Championships



The commentators run down some upcoming special event and pay-per-view dates on the TNA Wrestling calendar and then announce matches for their special Halloween episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday night, October 31.



From there, Hannifan sets the stage for our final match of the evening, The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships in a Full Metal Mayhem match. To set up the pre-match video package, Hannifan asks, “Are you ready for one more ride into the extreme?”



The “Tag Lines” graphic flashes on the screen with some interesting notes and rules for this special Full Metal Mayhem title tilt. The iconic theme for The Hardys hits and out comes Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy.



The commentators talk about special Hardys art work being featured in, on and around the ring. Clear Jeff Hardy-style art. Exactly what you’d expect. ABC’s theme hits next and out comes Chris Bey and Ace Austin. The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers come out last.



No long, drawn out formal ring introductions for this one for some reason. Time issues? Regardless, with the special Hardy artwork all over the ring, the match going on last after Hendry-Nemeth, and the style in which the commentators are talking, if they didn’t have North Carolina coming up on the schedule almost immediately, you’d think tonight is it for Matt and Jeff Hardy.



The action gets off in a hurry and almost immediately everyone is outside of the ring and fighting in different spots on the floor. Myers escapes through the barricade and into the crowd. Hardy chases him down and Sabu’s him with a chair launched onto the back of his head. ABC fight past them with Edwards.



Myers is left for dead and The Hardys fight back to the ringside area, beating down Edwards in two-on-one fashion. They lay him on a colorful artwork table and Matt climbs an equally colorful fancy-art ladder. He hits a big leg drop to put him through it. ABC make their way back to the ringside area.



Jeff Hardy brings a painted ladder into the painted ring, which Hannifan has to point out due to the mess of colors blending together for the viewing audience at home. Odd aesthetic choice, but it’s right up The Hardys / Willow in the Whisp alley.



We see some more high spots and then everyone ends up in the ring again. A giant ladder bridge is set up. We see one ladder wedged on each side of a main ladder under the belts in the middle of the ring. The Hardys are taken out of the picture momentarily and then Edwards begins climbing.



Austin slingshots Bey off the bottom rope, LWO-style, to bring Edwards off the ladder with a backwards cutter. Moments later we see another wild ladder spot that leads to everyone being down and out except Edwards. Fans chant “This is Awesome!” as he begins to climb.



Matt Hardy stops him. Another big ladder spot sees Edwards and Matt out of the picture for the time being. Jeff climbs up a massive ladder with Myers laid out across two colorful tables at ringside. He does a swanton onto Myers but only the further table breaks. Jeff came within inches of breaking his neck or worse. Scary stuff.



Back in the ring, Austin is alone and begins climbing the ladder. Alisha Edwards runs out in a neck brace and pushes the ladder over. She then takes the neck brace off. Matt comes in behind her and takes his shirt off. He hits her with a Twist of Fate. Edwards beats Matt down from behind with a kendo stick.



Edwards begins ascending the ladder, only for Matt and Jeff in opposing corners to throw chairs at him, Sabu-style. They then hoist him up for a double power bomb over the ring ropes and through colorful tables down below. They each climb the ladder on opposite sides and pull the titles down for the win. The Hardys are your new TNA World Tag-Team Champions.