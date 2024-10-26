TNA Bound For Glory Live Results (October 26, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete TNA Bound For Glory results from Friday, October 26, 2024. The following report is from fwonline.com

One of the breakout stars of 2024 will try to become TNA World Champion in the main event of tonight’s Bound for Glory from Detroit as Nic Nemeth defends against Joe Hendry with Frankie Kazarian as special referee.

Reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will look to extend her near-300 day reign as she defends against Masha Slamovich.

In a three-way for the TNA Tag Team titles, The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers defend against Jeff & Matt Hardy and ABC in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

X-Division titleholder “Speedball” Mike Bailey will defend against Vikingo while in a Monster’s Ball match, Digital Media & International Champion PCO defends against Matt Cardona.

Josh Alexander will face Steve Maclin while Mike Santana takes on another former World Champion in Moose.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire defends against NXT’s Wendy Choo & Rosemary.

The pre-show will feature a 20-man Call Your Shot gauntlet match; Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. NXT’s Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece; and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony.

Ash & Heather By Elegance defeated Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece



The Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory pre-show kicks off inside Wayne State Fieldhouse with George Iceman coming to the ring with a microphone in-hand. He welcomes beauty personified — times two. With that said, out comes Ash & Heather By Elegance, dressed up as the devil and an angel, respectively.



WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece comes out first for their opposition. Then out to the late-1990s pop-rock, American Pie soundtrack missing-tune comes her partner, Xia Brookside, to a pretty good pop from the Detroit crowd.



Reece and Heather kick things off for their respective teams, as fans immediately break out in the first of what will likely be many “TNA! TNA!” chants for the evening. Reece controls Heather and then tags in Brookside, who picks up where she left off, taking it to Ash By Elegance’s new protégé.



After Heather tags back in, the action spills to the floor, where Ash provides an assist that leads to a shift in the offensive momentum. Fans chant “You still suck! You still suck!” as the angel and devil duo take turns controlling Reece in the ring.



After a loud “We want Xia!” chant spreads throughout the building, Reece fires back up and makes the much-needed tag. Brookside hits the ring off the hot tag with a ton of momentum, and connects with Broken Wings in the corner.



Reece tags back in and after a big move, gets a close two-count on Ash. Reece hits a big power spot after that and seemingly has things won, only for Iceman to interfere to a ton of heat from the Detroit crowd. Fans chant “Kick his ass! Kick his ass!” as Brookside chases him around the ring.



She gets him down and chokes him out with his own sport coat. Meanwhile, Reece is hit with a Spanish Fly by Heather and Rarified Air by Ash for the finish. Iceman celebrates with Ash and Heather in the ring to wrap up the opener.



Bob Ryder, Rhino Inducted Into 2024 Class Of TNA Hall Of Fame



The induction video package for Bob Ryder airs for the 2024 class of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. The package featured Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, James Storm, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Mathews and many others singing the praises of the longtime TNA office employee.



When the package wraps up, Eric Young comes out to a podium at the end of the entrance ramp to give an induction speech for his longtime personal friend, Bob Ryder. Fans in the building chant “Thank you, Bob!”



Young gives a speech about what a good person Ryder was and mentions his passing and how he’s watching now proudly. He is given credit for being along with Jeff and Jerry Jarrett, one of a handful of people responsible for TNA’s existence.



When that wraps up, the induction video package for former ECW original Rhino airs. Many of the same talking heads are featured giving kind words about “The Man Beast” / “The War Machine.” When the package wraps up, Tommy Dreamer comes out to deliver an induction speech.



Dreamer talks about Rhino being “everything a classic big man should be.” That’s right, 5’10” “big man.” We all get what he means, but still. Dreamer gives Rhino’s long list of credentials from his days in WWE, ECW and TNA. Dreamer says Rhino looks and works as good as ever now as he did in his prime.



He then wraps up joking about Rhino saying every year that it’s going to be the Detroit Lions’ year. The fans in Detroit loved that and broke out into a loud pro-Lions chant. Rhino is then introduced and out he comes in a bright red suit coat to the obligatory “You deserve it!” chant.



Rhino delivers an excellent line about being in shock that they found a decent suit jacket that fit Dreamer. He follows that up with an awesome joke about his wife. The crowd gives him some flack for it and he quickly quips, “C’mon you’re supposed to be on my side tonight!”



Rhino’s personality is shining through in ways in this induction speech that he’s maybe never shown in decades of performing in front of cameras. Really good, genuine stuff. He thanks his family, Paul Heyman and even his “WWE family.” He thanks Triple H for never stop believing in him.



He thanks Jim Ross and Pat Patterson for always believing in him and pushing for him to get a second chance. He thanks Edge, Christian and Joe Legend for always being his friend no matter what. He says Dreamer is like a brother to him. He thanks Johnny Swinger and tells him to keep swinging, baby.



He thanks Scott D’Amore for training him. He mentions having two minutes left. He thanks Heath Slater. He calls him a great human being and says in 2017, his brother Jim was diagnosed with cancer and given a death sentence.



He only lived two-and-a-half months after it and Heath would talk to him and he could see the cancer go away and the life come back in his voice. He says for a moment in time he would give his brother moments in life. He thanks Heath again. He leads fans in a “GORE!” chant and wraps up an awesome induction speech.