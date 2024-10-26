WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon Accused of Covering Up Multiple Scandals in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2024

A new lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by former WWF ring boys against WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon, alleging that they were “groomed, exploited, and sexually abused” by former ring announcer Mel Phillips. A press release indicated that “the survivors only recently learned of the depth of knowledge that the McMahons and the WWE had about what happened to them and that sexual abuse in the company started at the top with the McMahons.”

In a discussion with John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, Lee Cole, the brother of former ring boy Tom Cole, commented on Linda's inclusion in the lawsuit, stating, “Linda McMahon is the master of the coverup. What Vince did is Vince walked out of the boardroom that very last day when everybody was meeting there and he said ‘Linda, take over.’ Linda took over, Linda was in charge of my brother, Linda was in charge of covering up the Ring Boys scandal. Linda was in charge of going out and finding people. She was part of it, just like she was part of many other coverups. Then it went to covering up for Ashley Massaro. This is what they’ve done over the years.”

