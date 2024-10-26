WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Bound For Glory Preview: Tonight's Pay-Per-View Event in Detroit, MI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2024

TNA Bound For Glory Preview: Tonight's Pay-Per-View Event in Detroit, MI

the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year is happening tonight.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 will be held at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan this evening.

Tonight's show features an exciting ten-match card, including two bouts on the “Countdown to Bound For Glory” pre-show:

- Rhino, Bob Ryder Hall of Fame Induction (Pre-Show)

- Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Pre-Show)

- Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece

- Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

- Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (X-Division Title)

- Spitfire vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo (Knockouts Tag Titles)

- Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Title)

- The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC (Tag Title Full Metal Mayhem)

- Mike Santana vs. Moose

- PCO vs. Matt Cardona (Monster’s Ball for Digital Media & International Title)

- Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry with Frankie Kazarian as Referee (World Title)


