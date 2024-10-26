Preview of Tonight’s AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA

All Elite Wrestling is back with this week’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c tonight on TNT, broadcasting live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tonight’s lineup includes the following matches and segments:
- Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
- Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade
- Anna Jay vs. Viva Van
- FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
- Jay White vs. Shane Taylor
- MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners
- Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta
