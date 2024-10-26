Preview of Tonight’s AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is back with this week’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c tonight on TNT, broadcasting live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Tonight’s lineup includes the following matches and segments:

- Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

- Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

- Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

- FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

- Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

- MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners

- Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta