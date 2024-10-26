WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Preview of Tonight’s AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2024

Preview of Tonight’s AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA

All Elite Wrestling is back with this week’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c tonight on TNT, broadcasting live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Tonight’s lineup includes the following matches and segments:

- Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

- Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

- Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

- FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

- Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

- MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners

- Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta

AEW Takes Steps to Trademark "WrestleMax" as Content Moves to MAX

On Friday, October 25, 2024, AEW submitted applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for several intriguing trad [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 26, 2024 05:25PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89991/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π