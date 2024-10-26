AEW Takes Steps to Trademark "WrestleMax" as Content Moves to MAX

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Friday, October 25, 2024, AEW submitted applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for several intriguing trademarks seemingly linked to their new WBD agreement, which will enable AEW content to stream on the MAX platform.

The USPTO filing from that date reveals that AEW has sought to trademark “AEW WrestleMax,” “AEW Max Month,” and “WrestleMax.”

Below is the official description of the filing:

Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks.



