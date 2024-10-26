WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Iwatani vs. Watanabe Set for IWGP Women’s Championship at Historic X-Over II

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2024

The IWGP Women’s World Championship will be defended at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over II.

Mayu Iwatani will put her title on the line against Momo Watanabe during the event. This matchup was announced at today’s Stardom show at Sumitomo Hall, which kicked off the Goddess of Stardom Tag League.

Watanabe launched an attack on Iwatani following a match where Iwatani and her partner Momo Khogo, known collectively as Peach Rock, defeated Starlight Kid & Suzu Suzuki.

Stardom has now made the match official.

Four matches are currently confirmed for the second edition of Historic X-Over. The inaugural event took place in November 2022, but there was no event in 2023. This year’s edition is set for Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Confirmed matches for NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over II:

- IWGP Women’s World Champion Mayu Iwatani defends against Momo Watanabe

- Zack Sabre Jr. & Maika vs. El Desperado & Starlight Kid

- Great-O-Khan KOPW Championship open challenge to any member of the Stardom roster

- Natsupoi & Taichi vs. Thekla & Clark Connors


