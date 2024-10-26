The Usos Reunite After Main Event Clash on WWE Smackdown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Usos have reestablished their bond, reuniting during this week’s WWE Smackdown. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso shared the ring on Friday's episode after Jimmy and Roman Reigns successfully defended against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Following that confrontation, Jey made a surprise entrance, taking down Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, which ultimately cost them the WWE Tag Team Championships to the Motor City Machine Guns.

After the match, Jimmy and Jey found themselves face-to-face in the ring. They shared a tense stare before embracing, while Reigns observed from the stage.

Jimmy has been working to repair the relationship between Jey and both himself and Reigns, aiming to unite against Sikoa’s faction within the Bloodline. However, Jey and Reigns have shown reluctance to this reconciliation.