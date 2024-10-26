Bruce Prichard Discusses Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle's Backstage Altercation

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed several intriguing topics, including the notorious backstage altercation involving Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle, among others. Here are some highlights from the episode:

Reflecting on the backstage fight between Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle, Prichard remarked, “It ain’t ballet. Some things happen in the ring that are accidents. Things are said backstage where, when you’re pissed off. Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle, where Eddie Guerrero tried to double leg [take down] Kurt Angle. It’s like, ‘Eddie, you tried to double leg an Olympic gold medalist.’ And he just [hangs his head], ‘I know. I’m stupid!’ [Laughs] But it was just frustration on Eddie’s part. He was just frustrated. And that frustration came out, because it’s a physical business, in physicality.”

Prichard also shared his thoughts on ideas he initially doubted but that Vince McMahon was passionate about. He reflected, “Probably a lot. Wow… I think going back and thinking about timing. Hakushi [Jinsei Shinzaki] and Bret Hart, I felt Hakushi could have been a player. But Hakushi needed to be built first. Instead, Hakushi was brought in and put with Bret, beat, next. In seeing him originally, it was like, ‘Man, this guy could possibly be in a main event level match at WrestleMania.’ You could see him as an opponent for the Undertaker. You could see him as an opponent for the Championship against Bret. There were quite a few possibilities for the future for him.”

He continued, “You know, you look at some of the — I wasn’t there when Hulk and Ric Flair had their time in WWE and did live events that failed. I think that no matter what people thought on their different sides, there were different sides. And you needed to build that in one place and build it. Same thing, it just needed to be built. And sometimes, either things were rushed or cut off before their time. Wasn’t a fan at all of Beefcake and Hogan as the team to face Savage and Zeus. It just came out of nowhere because Beefcake was Hulk’s buddy.”