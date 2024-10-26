SPOILER Results for the November 1, 2024 Edition of WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

With WWE gearing up for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the November 1, 2024, edition of SmackDown was pre-recorded following the October 25 episode. The double-header production saw SmackDown on October 25 begin early and air on a brief tape delay.

November 1 SmackDown Spoilers:

Street Profits (w/ B-Fab) vs. Pretty Deadly: Street Profits claimed victory over Pretty Deadly, continuing their momentum in the tag division.

IYO SKY's Dominance: In a competitive match, IYO SKY overcame Bianca Belair, Lash Legend, and Piper Niven.

Tense Showdown Among Champions: WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan confronted WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax after Jax’s bold promise to claim Liv’s title. Liv reminded Jax of their last bout, asserting that she has what it takes to stay Champion. Tiffany Stratton interrupted, teasing a Crown Jewel cash-in. After a heated exchange, Stratton struck Morgan, setting the stage for an impromptu match.

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton: Liv Morgan bested Tiffany Stratton, but her celebration was short-lived as Nia Jax attacked her after the match.

Naomi & Bayley Team Up: Naomi and Bayley defeated the pairing of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a solid tag match.

Reigns and Uso Family Drama: Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso took to the ring, with Jimmy urging Roman to reconcile with Jey. Jey soon interrupted, expressing his struggles with the family’s past actions but offered to stand united for Crown Jewel. The segment concluded with Roman affirming their alliance by proclaiming, "YEET," as the trio stood in solidarity.

Main Event - Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER & Ludvig Kaiser: The powerhouse duo of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton secured victory over GUNTHER and Ludvig Kaiser, wrapping up the night on a high note.