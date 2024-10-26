Matches and Segments Confirmed for WWE SmackDown’s Crown Jewel Go-Home Episode on November 1

The final WWE SmackDown show before WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is shaping up to deliver intense action and high-stakes encounters.
During the October 25 episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed several must-see matches and segments for next Friday's edition, which will serve as the "go-home" show for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.
Set for the November 1 SmackDown, which was taped at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, fans can expect:
- A tense face-off between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel
- Tag team action with Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes taking on Ludwig Kaiser & GUNTHER
- Fatal 4-Way Match featuring Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Piper Niven, and Lash Legend
FACE TO FACE! 👑 #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/gnZU2r9Php— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 26, 2024
