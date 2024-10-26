WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches and Segments Confirmed for WWE SmackDown’s Crown Jewel Go-Home Episode on November 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2024

The final WWE SmackDown show before WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is shaping up to deliver intense action and high-stakes encounters.

During the October 25 episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed several must-see matches and segments for next Friday's edition, which will serve as the "go-home" show for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

Set for the November 1 SmackDown, which was taped at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, fans can expect:

- A tense face-off between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel

- Tag team action with Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes taking on Ludwig Kaiser & GUNTHER

- Fatal 4-Way Match featuring Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Piper Niven, and Lash Legend


