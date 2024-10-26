Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Congratulates New WWE Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has shared his reaction to the surprising title change that capped off the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Following the Friday night event at the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE’s Chief Content Officer took to social media to post a backstage photo with the newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns.

In an exciting series of events, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of MCMG first defeated DIY to secure their spot as No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Minutes later, they found themselves in an impromptu title match against The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

In just their third WWE match since debuting on the October 18 SmackDown episode in Detroit, Michigan, the MCMG duo clinched the titles in the main event of the October 25 show.

Triple H later wrote on X, “On one hand… a long time coming. On the other hand… three matches in WWE, and they’re already champions. Congratulations to the Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.”