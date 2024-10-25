WWE Friday Night SmackDown (October 25th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night Smackdown results from Friday, October 25, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight, on SmackDown - Motor City Machine Guns take on DIY for the No 1 Contender's spot, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade square off for the 7th time with LA Knight as the special guest referee, Cody Rhodes and Gunther meet face to face and more!

Join me for live results when the show airs.

The Crown Jewel is being escorted into the arena as the show opens. Gunther is show walking into the arena, as well as Cody Rhodes enters the building. Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY are shown arriving before their match tonight. Randy Orton is seen walking towards the ring but before leaving the gorilla position, he stops and talks to Triple H who keeps telling him no. Orton makes his way down to the ring.

Orton says he's been doing everything he can to get his hands on Kevin Owens but for some reason, Owens is untouchable and that he feels Owens' is being protected from Orton. Orton calls out Triple H who makes his way out to the ring. Trips says he doesn't want to do this out in the ring, but here we are. Triple H says he isn't protecting anyone and is just doing his job. Triple H says the match will not happen, and Orton says it's because he's protecting Kevin Owens. Trips says he isn't protecting Kevin Owens, he's trying to Randy Orton. The arena starts chanting RKO. Triple H says he knows both Orton and Owens from the day they walked into the WWE. Trips says Owens has no friends and no loyalty and it's all about business to Owens. He says Owens let his guard down and trusted Orton and Rhodes and in Owens's mind they turned on him and the last time he spoke to Owens something has disconnected in him. Triple H says Orton was out for 18 months because he had steel rods in his back and WWE just got him back and they don't want Orton back on the shelf. Orton says he was hoping to talk to The Cerebral Assassin, not Paul Levesque - The COO. He asks what The Game would do if he was in his place. Orton begs for a match against Kevin Owens. Triple H says he hopes to God the arena knows what they're asking for and agrees. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton go head to head at Crown Jewel.

A video recap of the Carmelo Hayes and Andrade saga plays.

Match 1 - Game Seven Match w/ Special Guest Referee LA Knight: Andrade -vs- Carmelo Hayes



The bell rings and Andrade takes down Hayes and covers for a two count. Hayes is outside the ring and Andrade gets thrown into the barricade and in the ring, Hayes misses a splash over the ropes into the ring, and Andrade begins to stomp Hayes in the corner. Knight pulls Andrade away from Hayes and Hayes jumps over Knight and cheap shots Andrade. Andrade gets Hayes out of the ring and tries to hit a suicide dive but Knight stops him. Andrade doesn't listen and jumps over Knight and takes out Hayes outside.

Back from break, Andrade has Hayes in the corner and comes running at him but Hayes rolls out of the way. Andrade hits and inverted Spanish Fly off the middle rope which flattens both Hayes and Andrade. The men trade punches on their knees and Hayes hits a tiltawhirl facebuster on Andrade and Andrade comes back hitting Hayes with a destroyer. Andrade gets a double knees on Hayes in the corner. Andrade covers and Hayes kicks out throwing Andrade onto Knight. Hayes does a roll up but Knights does see. Hayes accidentally superkicks Knight. Hayes tries to cover Andrade but the ref is out. Knight hits Hayes outside ring and then hits Andrade. Knight calls for the bell and says he is the winner of game 7.

No Contest

Tiffany Stratton is backstage and she apologizes for not being there for Nia last week and Tiff says she will help Nia this week but Nia says she doesn't need Tiffy's help as Candice LeRae is going to help her. Candice takes on Naomi tonight.

LA Knight is walking backstage and Nick Aldis approaches Knight and asks what that was and makes a triple threat match at Crown Jewel for the belt.

Match 2: Naomi -vs- Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell



The bell rings and the women lock up. LeRae takes Naomi down and covers for a quick one. LeRae kicks Naomi and works her arm. Naomi flips around and breaks the hold. LeRae splashes Naomi and covers a couple times. Naomi slides under a clothes line and hits a leg drop on LeRae for a near fall. Naomi gets in the top rope and LeRae counters and slams Naomi down on the apron and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, LeRae hits a standing back splash on Naomi and then gets her in a chokehold. Naomi gets LeRae in the corner and scorpion kicks LeRae. LeRae takes Naomi down by her hair and starts unloading several punches on Naomi and locks her into a submission hold. Naomi sends LeRae onto the apron and kicks her and slams LeRae head first into the canvas. Naomi drop kicks LeRae and hits a tornado bulldog and hits a kick off the middle rope for a two count. LeRae hits a back breaker through the ropes on Naomi. Hartwell hits Naomi calling out Bayley who takes out Hartwell. Naomi hits a distracted LeRae and covers for the win.

Winner: Naomi

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring as we come back from commercial break. Gunther makes his way down to the ring in the middle of Rhodes' entrance as he's posing on the turnbuckle. Gunther gets in the ring and gets on the mic and asks Rhodes what he wants to talk about. Rhodes says it's fairly obvious what he wants to talk about and he wants to know why Gunther thinks he'll leave Crown Jewel as champ. Gunther apologizes for bringing his family up when talking about the crown jewel and says they should keep this as a battle between champs. Gunther brings up the Rhodes legacy and says he tries so hard and makes things more dramatic than it needs to be. Gunther says his reason is himself - he's the greatest wrestler in the company right now so he just needs to live this and that's why he's doing it. Gunther asks him for the real reason - Rhodes says this is the dumbest question he's ever been asked. Rhodes says his family is dramatic so he's proud to be a messy king. Rhodes asks Gunther where he was the last couple days? Rhodes says he was doing media and press but Gunther couldn't be bothered to get out of bed. Gunther says he's the workhorse champion and he knows everything about the duties required of a champion. The difference is, he has the guts to say no. The reason Rhodes doesn't put himself first is because the second he stops being a servant his little story is over and that's why Rhodes is a gutless champion who will always be second to him. Rhodes tell Gunther he has guts and punches Gunther. Ludwig Kaiser comes in and helps Gunther get the upper hand on Rhodes. Randy Orton comes running out and Gunther and Kaiser flee.

We get a recap of The Bloodline Saga from last week.

Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven are arguing backstage. Ava Raine, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce are backstage with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. They announce a fatal four way match at Crown Jewel.

Match 3 - No 1 Contenders Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) -vs- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)



The bell rings, Shelley and Gargano start the match. The men go back and forth with holds and roll up. Ciampa tags in and Shelly and Ciampa lock up. Ciampa elbows Shelley and knocks him to the mat. Shelley tags out and they double team Ciampa. Sabin covers for a two count and gets Ciampa on his feet and chops and punches him. Gargano tags in and Sabin is double teamed and Gargano covers for two. Gargano kicks Sabin in the head and covers again. Gargano chops Sabin the corner and tags out to Ciampa. Sabin tags out too and they double team Ciampa. In the ring, Gargano takes out Sabin and Ciampa brutalizes Shelley outside and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Shelley is trying to break out of a hold that Ciampa has him in. Shelley tags out and Sabin takes out DIY with a high cross body. Sabin hits a tornado DDT on Ciampa and tags Shelley. They double team both DIY members and Shelley covers Gargano for a near fall. Shelley tags out to Sabin who gets rolled up and kicked in the ear. Gargano tags in Ciampa - he hits a running knee on Sabin for a near fall again. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Sabin and Gargano trade near falls and Sabin hits a jaw breaker and Gargano superkicks Ciampa accidentally. MCMG double team Gargano and hit Skull and Bones on Gargano for the win.

Winners and No 1 Contenders: Motor City Machine Guns

After the match, Shelley and Sabin celebrate and The Bloodline's music hits and they make their way to the ring.

In the ring, Nick Aldis tells them it's not going down tonight. Sikoa tells Brooklyn to shut their mouths as they chant OTC. Sikoa says he's out here to introduce themselves to the number one contenders. He then asks Brooklyn to acknowledge him. He introduces himself as The Tribal Chief and welcomes MCMG to SmackDown. Sabin introduces MCMG and says they're ready to take the titles from them any place, any time. Sikoa says they should have a tag title match right now. Aldis gets on the mic and says MCMG just had a match and won't let them fight when they're not 100% but Shelley interjects and says they're ready now. Aldis has no choice but to set the match.

Match 4 - WWE Tag Team Title Match: The Bloodline(c) -vs- Motor City Machine Guns



The match starts and all four men go at it. The Bloodline starts by punches to MCMG but MCMG gets The Bloodline outside the ring. They go for double suicide dives but The Bloodline stops them and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Loa has Shelley in the ropes choking him out. Loa tags out and Tonga and Loa go to hit Shelley with double cross body's but Shelley misses. Jimmy Uso attacks Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu outside the ring. Sikoa and Fatu start beating Uso and Roman Reigns' music hits. Fatu runs after Fatu and Reigns smokes him with a superman punch and Jimmy Fatu beats on Sikoa and they fight out and head backstage. In the ring, Shelley tags in Sabin and hits a missile drop kick on Tonga. Loa comes in and spinebusters Sabin as Sabin was checking on the referee who got knocked out. Loa and Tonga get chairs and a masked man (Jey Uso) takes out Loa and super kicks Tonga in the ring and smokes him with a chair and spears him. Uso takes off his mask and gets the ref to his feet and MCMG hits Skull and Bones for the win.

Winners and THE NEW WWE Tag Team Champions: Motor City Machine Guns

After the match, Jey Uso is in the ring and Jimmy makes his way to the ring. The Usos hug in the middle of the ring as the crowd errupts. Roman Reigns is seen standing in the ramp way as the show goes off the air.