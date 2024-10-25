WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Sip the Legend: VIP Vodka Seltzer Unleashes ‘Grape is Jericho’

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

Sip the Legend: VIP Vodka Seltzer Unleashes ‘Grape is Jericho’

VIP Vodka Seltzer has unveiled a new flavor, “Grape is Jericho,” inspired by the reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

In a press release issued earlier today, the company stated:

“Like Jericho himself, this seltzer is a force to be reckoned with. Infused with real fruit juice and charcoal-filtered vodka, it delivers bold flavor and effortless refreshment.

This limited-edition seltzer is bursting with bold grape flavor and packs a punch as legendary as its namesake, Chris Jericho. With a smooth yet intense taste, it’s the ideal choice for those who desire a drink that’s as fearless as they are.”

The press release further notes that a pack of 24 cans is priced at $99, while a pack of 12 cans costs $54.

In related news, on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho triumphed over Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War to reclaim the ROH Championship.

Penelope Ford Returns to AEW Action After Long Hiatus

For the first time since February 2023, Penelope Ford is set to make her return to in-ring action this Saturday at AEW Collision. She will f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2024 06:48PM

Source: viphardseltzer.com
Tags: #aew #chris jericho #vip vodka seltzer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89980/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π