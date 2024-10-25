Sip the Legend: VIP Vodka Seltzer Unleashes ‘Grape is Jericho’

VIP Vodka Seltzer has unveiled a new flavor, “Grape is Jericho,” inspired by the reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
In a press release issued earlier today, the company stated:
“Like Jericho himself, this seltzer is a force to be reckoned with. Infused with real fruit juice and charcoal-filtered vodka, it delivers bold flavor and effortless refreshment.
This limited-edition seltzer is bursting with bold grape flavor and packs a punch as legendary as its namesake, Chris Jericho. With a smooth yet intense taste, it’s the ideal choice for those who desire a drink that’s as fearless as they are.”
The press release further notes that a pack of 24 cans is priced at $99, while a pack of 12 cans costs $54.
In related news, on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho triumphed over Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War to reclaim the ROH Championship.
