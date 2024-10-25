Penelope Ford Returns to AEW Action After Long Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

For the first time since February 2023, Penelope Ford is set to make her return to in-ring action this Saturday at AEW Collision. She will face Robyn Renegade in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, marking her first match since competing against her husband Kip Sabian for Japan’s DDT earlier this year. Ford’s last appearance for AEW was in December 2022 on the now-defunct show Dark: Elevation.

Ford's time away was due to personal challenges, including a miscarriage, which she and Sabian shared last year. Recently returning to the spotlight, Ford has set her sights on Jamie Hayter, as she prepares for their match on November 6th at Dynamite in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hayter remains undefeated in singles competition since her return in August after a significant break.

Although Ford and Hayter have teamed together twice before, their upcoming clash will be their first singles encounter.

Here’s the current match card, with more announcements expected soon:

- Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

- Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter

- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush & Dralistico)