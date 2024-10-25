Aubrey Edwards Set to Make CMLL Debut at Grand Prix De Amazonas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Aubrey Edwards is set to make her CMLL debut.

During a press conference for the CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix, it was revealed that AEW referee Aubrey Edwards will be one of the referees officiating the match, joining La Vaquerita.

The event is slated for October 25 as part of the CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas, featuring notable AEW/ROH talent, including Willow Nightingale and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet.