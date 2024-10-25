Aubrey Edwards Set to Make CMLL Debut at Grand Prix De Amazonas

Aubrey Edwards is set to make her CMLL debut.
During a press conference for the CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix, it was revealed that AEW referee Aubrey Edwards will be one of the referees officiating the match, joining La Vaquerita.
The event is slated for October 25 as part of the CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas, featuring notable AEW/ROH talent, including Willow Nightingale and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet.
¡Referí Invitada! Aubrey Edwards de AEW será una de las oficiales en el cuadrilátero esta noche en el #GrandPrixCMLL de Amazonas 2024.— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 25, 2024
Sigue la conferencia de prensa en vivo: https://t.co/FXVUFfYKLc pic.twitter.com/rBafjoJVck
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com