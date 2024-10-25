WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Aubrey Edwards Set to Make CMLL Debut at Grand Prix De Amazonas

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

Aubrey Edwards is set to make her CMLL debut.

During a press conference for the CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix, it was revealed that AEW referee Aubrey Edwards will be one of the referees officiating the match, joining La Vaquerita.

The event is slated for October 25 as part of the CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas, featuring notable AEW/ROH talent, including Willow Nightingale and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet.

 


