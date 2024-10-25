WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Judgment Day Returns to Their Roots Ahead of OTT Anniversary Showdown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

The Judgment Day Returns to Their Roots Ahead of OTT Anniversary Showdown

The Judgment Day are poised to return to their roots.

As they prepare for their clash with OTT Tag-Team Champions The Social Elite (Sean Guinness and Matthew Smyth) at the OTT 10th Anniversary special event this weekend, WWE Superstars and reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been reminiscing about their past.

This week, Balor and McDonagh visited The School of Irish Wrestling, engaging in conversation with members of the Over The Top wrestling academy, including Jay, Session Moth Martina, and Terry Thatcher, among others.

OTT’s 10th Anniversary is set for Saturday, October 26, at The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

 


Tags: #wwe #the judgment day #ott wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89975/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π