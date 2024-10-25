The Judgment Day Returns to Their Roots Ahead of OTT Anniversary Showdown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Judgment Day are poised to return to their roots.

As they prepare for their clash with OTT Tag-Team Champions The Social Elite (Sean Guinness and Matthew Smyth) at the OTT 10th Anniversary special event this weekend, WWE Superstars and reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been reminiscing about their past.

This week, Balor and McDonagh visited The School of Irish Wrestling, engaging in conversation with members of the Over The Top wrestling academy, including Jay, Session Moth Martina, and Terry Thatcher, among others.

OTT’s 10th Anniversary is set for Saturday, October 26, at The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The boys are back in town.

Judgement Day x @OTT_wrestling pic.twitter.com/aGHyEiIADg — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 22, 2024