Tony Khan Sets Tag Match for This Week’s AEW Collision

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new match has been confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Thursday evening, AEW President Tony Khan announced an exciting tag-team match as part of the lineup for the October 26 episode of the show.

Confirmed for the October 26 event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the LFI duo of RUSH and Dralistico facing off against FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Also previously announced for Saturday’s Collision in Cedar Rapids is a singles match featuring Ricochet versus Lio Rush.