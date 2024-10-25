WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Sets Tag Match for This Week’s AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

Tony Khan Sets Tag Match for This Week’s AEW Collision

A new match has been confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Thursday evening, AEW President Tony Khan announced an exciting tag-team match as part of the lineup for the October 26 episode of the show.

Confirmed for the October 26 event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the LFI duo of RUSH and Dralistico facing off against FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Also previously announced for Saturday’s Collision in Cedar Rapids is a singles match featuring Ricochet versus Lio Rush.

AEW Had a “Secret Plan” for Bryan Danielson and the World Title Storyline in 2024

As seen during the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV, Jon Moxley triumphed over Bryan Danielson to seize the AEW World Championship. This match is b [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2024 02:08PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89974/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π