Tony Khan Sets Tag Match for This Week’s AEW Collision

A new match has been confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
On Thursday evening, AEW President Tony Khan announced an exciting tag-team match as part of the lineup for the October 26 episode of the show.
Confirmed for the October 26 event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the LFI duo of RUSH and Dralistico facing off against FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
Also previously announced for Saturday’s Collision in Cedar Rapids is a singles match featuring Ricochet versus Lio Rush.
⚡ AEW Had a “Secret Plan” for Bryan Danielson and the World Title Storyline in 2024
As seen during the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV, Jon Moxley triumphed over Bryan Danielson to seize the AEW World Championship. This match is b [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2024 02:08PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com