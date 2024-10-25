Joe Hendry Invites Eminem and Steve Austin to TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Joe Hendry is reaching out to a variety of high-profile names to join him as guests at TNA Wrestling's biggest event of the year.

In anticipation of TNA Bound For Glory 2024, taking place on Saturday night, October 26, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, Hendry has invited both hip-hop icon Eminem and wrestling legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to attend.

While promoting the PPV during an interview with TheOneMonaa, Hendry mentioned extending an invitation to “The Texas Rattlesnake” for this weekend's event.

“For context, I asked Mick Foley, ‘Have you got any advice for becoming TNA World Champion?’ He says, ‘All you have to do is just make sure you’ve got Steve Austin standing by to crack someone with a chair.’ I was like, ‘Mick, that’s all I had to do?! Why did no one tell me?'” Hendry recounted.

He added, “I’ve already invited Eminem down to the show. I’ve been calling out John Cena for about a year. I’ve said I want a confrontation with The Rock. We might as well add Steve Austin.”

Hendry then made an official invitation to the WWE Hall of Fame legend, marking the potential for his first-ever TNA Wrestling appearance.

“Steve, if you’re watching and you have some way to get to Detroit to help me out here,” he stated. “Hopefully, Eminem is going to be in my corner. But if you’ve got Eminem on one side and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on the other, then I don’t think we need to worry about Frankie Kazarian too much.”

Joe Hendry is set to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, with Frankie Kazarian as the special guest referee, in the main event of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.