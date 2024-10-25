AEW Had a “Secret Plan” for Bryan Danielson and the World Title Storyline in 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV, Jon Moxley triumphed over Bryan Danielson to seize the AEW World Championship. This match is believed to have marked Bryan's final appearance as a full-time wrestler, culminating in an injury angle following the bout.

Initially, there were speculations about Darby Allin potentially ending Bryan's reign as AEW World Champion. Dave Meltzer shared insights regarding AEW's plans for Bryan and the title storyline in 2024:

“According to those close to the situation, while the story was out about Darby Allin being planned for the title this year after Bryan Danielson, the secret plan from months ago was always Danielson to Jon Moxley as a heel. The Swerve Strickland to Danielson and then to Moxley story was planned prior to Moxley winning the IWGP title, but apparently, the only people who were supposed to know were Tony Khan, Moxley, Danielson, and Allin.”

Meltzer revealed that Bryan was initially reluctant to win the AEW World Championship, but Tony Khan persuaded him that it would be a significant moment at All In in Wembley Stadium. Although the date was not set in stone, Bryan effectively selected WrestleDream in Tacoma, WA, as the endpoint of his full-time wrestling career.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that the new heel incarnation of the Blackpool Combat Club is thought to be Moxley’s concept.