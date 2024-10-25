Damian Priest Hypes Up Yankees Ahead of World Series

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE’s Damian Priest has made a special appearance in a hype video for the New York Yankees as they gear up for their 2024 World Series showdown.

Released on Thursday via the Yankees’ digital media channels, the video features Priest as the narrator, building excitement ahead of the Yankees’ matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The post was accompanied by the caption: “Ready for Battle.”

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Priest has deep roots in New York, having spent part of his childhood in The Bronx, just a stone's throw from Yankee Stadium.

The World Series is set to begin with Game 1 on Friday, where the Dodgers will host the Yankees in the first game of a best-of-seven series. This marks the Yankees' first World Series appearance since 2009, while the Dodgers are making their fourth trip to the Fall Classic in the last eight seasons.

Both teams are among the top three in player payroll, as noted by Cot’s Baseball Contracts.

The Priest video can be viewed below.