Preview of Tonight’s AEW Rampage Show in Salt Lake City, UT.

The journey to AEW Full Gear 2024 progresses tonight.
AEW Rampage makes its return this evening at 10/9c on TNT, featuring a taped show from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Here’s the lineup advertised for the October 25 episode:
- Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne
- Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey
- BEEF vs. The Beast Mortos
- Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona
It's FRIDAY and you know what that means!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2024
Don’t miss a stacked Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama ! pic.twitter.com/HgToby1ar8
