Preview of Tonight’s AEW Rampage Show in Salt Lake City, UT.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

The journey to AEW Full Gear 2024 progresses tonight.

AEW Rampage makes its return this evening at 10/9c on TNT, featuring a taped show from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here’s the lineup advertised for the October 25 episode:

- Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne

- Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey

- BEEF vs. The Beast Mortos

- Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona


