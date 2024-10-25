WWE SmackDown: Road to Crown Jewel Hits Brooklyn Tonight!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

The journey to WWE Crown Jewel progresses tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown is back this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here’s the advertised lineup for the October 25 episode:

- Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a face-to-face encounter

- DIY vs. MCMG (WWE Tag Title No. 1 Contender Match)

- Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Special Referee: LA Knight)