WWE SmackDown: Road to Crown Jewel Hits Brooklyn Tonight!

The journey to WWE Crown Jewel progresses tonight in “The Empire State.”
WWE SmackDown is back this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Here’s the advertised lineup for the October 25 episode:
- Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a face-to-face encounter
- DIY vs. MCMG (WWE Tag Title No. 1 Contender Match)
- Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Special Referee: LA Knight)
#SmackDown returns to @barclayscenter THIS FRIDAY!— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2024
📍 BROOKLYN
🎟️ https://t.co/2Yj7vUgBZw pic.twitter.com/6RDiO8UjlD
⚡ “They Have ‘It’”: Shawn Michaels on New NXT Talents With Star Qualities
While promoting the 2024 Halloween Havoc PLE on Busted Open Radio, Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia joining [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2024 09:33AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com