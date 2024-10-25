WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Expands Lineup with FTR vs. LFI Tag Team Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

A second match has been added to the lineup for AEW Collision on Saturday, October 26.

AEW’s Tony Khan has announced an exciting tag team matchup featuring FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against La Faccion Ingobernable’s Rush and Dralistico.

The AEW CEO shared the news in a social media post, stating:

“This Saturday Night, 10/26 Cedar Rapids, IA 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LFI @rushtoroblanco/@DRALISTICO_LFI vs FTR @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR

After their altercation last week following LFI’s win, RUSH and Dralistico collide with FTR on TNT this Saturday!”

This tag team bout is the second match announced late Thursday for Saturday’s card, joining a singles battle between Ricochet and Lio Rush.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa will host this Saturday’s Collision event, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TNT.

The announced card for Saturday, October 26 AEW Collision:

  • Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
  • FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush & Dralistico)

