Athena Unveils New Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship Belt

We have a fresh look for the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship, currently held by Athena.

In this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, Athena marked her record-breaking reign with the title. During the segment, the former Ember Moon from WWE revealed a stunning new championship belt adorned with an image of herself holding the title. The belt also features a spinning design.

However, Athena was not pleased with her celebration party and attributed its shortcomings to Billie Starkz and her “jealousy.” This tension escalated, prompting Starkz to leave in anger, which led to Abadon making a dramatic entrance and smashing Athena’s face into a cake.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below: