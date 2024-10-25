WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Maria Kanellis Successfully Undergoes Adrenal Gland Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

Maria Kanellis has recently had surgery on her adrenal gland, with her husband Mike Bennett reporting that she is recovering well. The procedure was necessary due to a mass discovered on her gland earlier this year.

Bennett took to Twitter to update fans, sharing that Maria will remain in the hospital overnight for observation and is expected to be discharged later today. He wrote, “Maria’s surgery went well. She is staying overnight at the hospital for observation and should be released tomorrow. My wife is a badass. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much.”

We extend our best wishes to Kanellis for a smooth recovery.


