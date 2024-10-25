WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Adds Knockouts Tag-Team Match to Countdown Pre-Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

A new match has been confirmed for the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 special event happening this weekend.

During the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a Knockouts tag-team match was announced for the Countdown To TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pre-show.

The pre-show is set to begin at 6:45 PM EST on Saturday, October 26, from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI, featuring the newly added match: Ash & Heather By Elegance taking on Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece.

Be sure to check back here this weekend for complete results coverage of TNA Bound For Glory 2024.


