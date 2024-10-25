TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Adds Knockouts Tag-Team Match to Countdown Pre-Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new match has been confirmed for the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 special event happening this weekend.

During the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a Knockouts tag-team match was announced for the Countdown To TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pre-show.

The pre-show is set to begin at 6:45 PM EST on Saturday, October 26, from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI, featuring the newly added match: Ash & Heather By Elegance taking on Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece.

Be sure to check back here this weekend for complete results coverage of TNA Bound For Glory 2024.