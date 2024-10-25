WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling Crossovers Heat Up with Surprise Party Crasher

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The crossovers between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling continue to heat up.

During the October 24 episode of TNA iMPACT, the highly anticipated Makeover by Elegance Launch Party took an unexpected turn when uninvited guests crashed the celebration.

After a significant buildup from George Iceman and Ash By Elegance, the spotlight turned to Heather Reckless, who showcased her stunning new makeover. She was introduced as Heather By Elegance and entered the ring looking fabulous. Matthew Rehwoldt provided standout commentary, expressing how he was breathless and nearly in tears at the sight of the transformed Heather.

As the festivities kicked off with a toast of champagne, Ash By Elegance and Heather Reckless were caught off guard when Xia Brookside's theme music hit, interrupting the celebration. Brookside issued a warning about karma's inevitable return, only to have WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece ambush them from behind. The segment ended with Reece and Brookside dunking Heather and Ash's faces into bowls of champagne punch.