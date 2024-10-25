WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Update on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet for TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

An important update has emerged regarding a key match set for the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

During the October 24 episode of TNA iMPACT, leading up to TNA Bound For Glory 2024, a Six-Pack Scramble was held as the opening contest, carrying significant stakes for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet scheduled for this Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

In a thrilling bout, AJ Francis triumphed over Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Laredo Kid, Jake Something, and Jason Hotch in the Six-Way “Call Your Shot” Scramble. Francis secured victory by stealing a pin from Kazarian after Callihan executed a Cactus Driver ’97.

As a result of his win, AJ Francis will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at No. 20, while Frankie Kazarian is set to enter at No. 1.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 will take place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI, this Saturday, October 26.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #call your shot gauntlet #bound for glory

