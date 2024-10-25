Backstage Insights on WWE Music Changes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE music department is undergoing significant scrutiny. Over the past few years, fans have voiced substantial criticism of Def Rebel's music production, with feedback varying widely based on personal musical preferences.

According to a report from Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan, WWE is fully aware of the negative fan reactions and is actively monitoring the ongoing feedback. However, as of earlier this year, there were no plans to replace Def Rebel.

As we reported yesterday, WWE has posted a job listing for a new “Director of Music Strategy and Operations.” Notably, this position is not aimed at finding a new composer, similar to the role previously held by Jim Johnston.

Several WWE talents using Def Rebel’s themes have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the production of their entrance songs. Some have even expressed strong dislike for their current themes.

When asked about the transition from CFO$, one WWE talent noted they were not informed about the changes or the reasons behind them. Most talents have not had direct interactions with Def Rebel.

Additionally, some production department members have shared their desire for a new approach to music production moving forward.

One talent humorously remarked that the entrance themes for members of The Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, and Seth Rollins sounded quite similar. While Def Rebel produced the themes for Damage CTRL and Seth Rollins, Alter Bridge created The Judgment Day’s theme. The talent commented, “For a period of a few years, any one of a dozen people could have been coming out.”

Currently, there are no immediate plans to increase the use of licensed music for theme songs, as WWE prefers to keep costs down and maximize profits. The use of licensed music is still anticipated only for WWE premium live events.

It was also highlighted that CFO$ had a collaborative approach with the talents regarding their themes, welcoming all input. Although not officially confirmed, rumors suggest that WWE owns the publishing rights to Jim Johnston and Def Rebel’s themes, while only holding 50 percent of CFO$’s themes.