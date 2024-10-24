Goldberg Sends Warning to GUNTHER: "Don’t Talk Sh*t"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Goldberg and GUNTHER almost came to blows during the WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event earlier this month in Atlanta, GA.

During the event, Triple H was in the ring introducing the WWE Crown Jewel Championship when WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER interrupted the segment, turning his attention to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who was seated ringside with his family. Goldberg, clearly aggravated, leaped over the barricade, but security quickly intervened before a physical confrontation could take place.

Goldberg addressed the incident on a recent episode of the "CarCast" podcast, delivering a clear message to GUNTHER: "Don’t talk sh*t!"

The WWE legend said, "I took Wanda and Gage to an event in Atlanta. I was in Atlanta for some business, filming a TV show. WWE extended an invitation, and we came and experienced it. I don’t know how many live events I’ve actually experienced in that situation. It was cool. It was a great invite. Gage had a weekend off. I should have known. I should have known somebody was going to try and mess with me. In Atlanta, no less. We were having a great time."

He further explained, "GUNTHER, I don’t want to make anything more of it than it was, but [groans]. You know me, I’m not going to sit there and let some dude talk sht. Period. End of story. What started out to be an innocent attendance of a pay-per-view turned out to be me getting insulted by one of their current champions. I don’t care where we were, I would have done the same thing anywhere. It being Atlanta, my adopted hometown, I ain’t dead yet. As long as I’m breathing, don’t ever talk sht about me, especially my family. When he brought Gage into it and me being a dad, that was it. It was nothing more than that. Next question."