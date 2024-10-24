WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on MJF’s Absence from Live AEW Events and the Identity of His On-Screen Masseuse

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2024

Who Was MJF's Masseuse on AEW Dynamite?

During the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, broadcast from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, MJF once again made his presence known via satellite rather than in person. In a promo segment with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom, MJF was seen receiving a massage from a model as he engaged in playful banter with his former "Bro-Chacho." The segment concluded with an offer: any member of The Undisputed Kingdom who wins three consecutive matches will earn a shot at MJF.

In a recent update, AEW Enhancement Talent has revealed the identity of the model featured in the segment. The masseuse in question is Natalia, who has since commented on MJF's social media posts, directing fans to her Instagram and confirming her appearance on the October 23 episode of Dynamite.

Additionally, Fightful Select reports that MJF's ongoing satellite appearances are due to his busy schedule, as he continues to film content for upcoming movies and other projects.

Source: fightful.com
