WWE Seeks New Director for Music Strategy & Operations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is currently seeking to recruit a new Director of Music Strategy & Operations.

The company shared the following job description on their corporate website:

Director, Music Strategy & Operations

Operations Role:

Project Management – Assists Head of Music with both long and short-term project management across both internal WWE projects and external partnerships, including by leading communication efforts and providing deliverables across WWE, UFC, and music partner teams; takes the lead on and/or consults complex issues across multiple business avenues as appropriate

Corporate Communications – Day-to-day focus on operational details to ensure information flow is appropriate and internal/external stakeholders are managed; facilitates communication between the Head of Music, other executives, and the rest of the organization

Strategy Review/Development – Manages short and long-term strategic department objectives; reviews both internal and external company communications to determine where Music can interact; assists Head of Music with existing projects in this area; supports long-term organic and inorganic growth initiatives

Department Communication Coordination – Responsible for updating and maintaining internal department communication regarding Music priorities, which include key dates/tasks related to Music across: WWE & UFC Programming (live events/PLEs, PPVs/etc.); Licensing (start/end dates); Music Library Deals (expirations & invoice due-dates); long-term marketing (musician appearances in WWE programming, WWE Superstar anniversaries and company marketing initiatives around them, etc.); and more

Reports & Assessments – Works with respective department members to analyze and generate reports, or provide insight on existing reports, which include but are not limited to: quarterly/annual music usage; marketing partnership impact; music licensing financial analysis; etc.

Database & Asset Management – Assists with database organization and digital filing as needed, specifically in regard to the above tasks

Live Events Coordination – Assists with travel/hospitality/legal agreement coordination for Talent across various WWE Music projects including live performances and artist/music personality appearances; assists day-of-show on the ground as a liaison between WWE Music and the performer; assists with research and outreach for live performances

Ideal Skills/Experience:



3 – 5 years in the music, media, or entertainment industries

Deep understanding of and experience in the Media & Entertainment industry; high degree of intellectual curiosity

Proactive mindset who looks at the full picture/how different tasks interact with each other

Structure-based thinking/strong focus on concepts

Apply here.