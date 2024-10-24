WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Seeks New Director for Music Strategy & Operations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2024

WWE Seeks New Director for Music Strategy & Operations

WWE is currently seeking to recruit a new Director of Music Strategy & Operations.

The company shared the following job description on their corporate website:

Director, Music Strategy & Operations
Operations Role:

Project Management – Assists Head of Music with both long and short-term project management across both internal WWE projects and external partnerships, including by leading communication efforts and providing deliverables across WWE, UFC, and music partner teams; takes the lead on and/or consults complex issues across multiple business avenues as appropriate

Corporate Communications – Day-to-day focus on operational details to ensure information flow is appropriate and internal/external stakeholders are managed; facilitates communication between the Head of Music, other executives, and the rest of the organization

Strategy Review/Development – Manages short and long-term strategic department objectives; reviews both internal and external company communications to determine where Music can interact; assists Head of Music with existing projects in this area; supports long-term organic and inorganic growth initiatives

Department Communication Coordination – Responsible for updating and maintaining internal department communication regarding Music priorities, which include key dates/tasks related to Music across: WWE & UFC Programming (live events/PLEs, PPVs/etc.); Licensing (start/end dates); Music Library Deals (expirations & invoice due-dates); long-term marketing (musician appearances in WWE programming, WWE Superstar anniversaries and company marketing initiatives around them, etc.); and more

Reports & Assessments – Works with respective department members to analyze and generate reports, or provide insight on existing reports, which include but are not limited to: quarterly/annual music usage; marketing partnership impact; music licensing financial analysis; etc.
Database & Asset Management – Assists with database organization and digital filing as needed, specifically in regard to the above tasks

Live Events Coordination – Assists with travel/hospitality/legal agreement coordination for Talent across various WWE Music projects including live performances and artist/music personality appearances; assists day-of-show on the ground as a liaison between WWE Music and the performer; assists with research and outreach for live performances

Ideal Skills/Experience:

 
3 – 5 years in the music, media, or entertainment industries
Deep understanding of and experience in the Media & Entertainment industry; high degree of intellectual curiosity

Proactive mindset who looks at the full picture/how different tasks interact with each other
Structure-based thinking/strong focus on concepts

Apply here.

Source: wwecorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe music

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89953/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π