Latest Backstage News on Possible Location for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE appears to be heading back to Canada for the next Elimination Chamber premium live event.
After the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames in Vancouver, British Columbia, it seems WWE is planning another major event north of the border.
While no official announcement has been made yet, Wrestle Votes is suggesting that the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will likely take place in either Canada or the U.K.
The most recent Elimination Chamber was held on February 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia, at Optus Stadium. The 2023 edition took place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and in 2022, it was held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.
The host city for Elimination Chamber appears to be headed north of the border. Also, internal reactions to the Bron Breakker / Jacob Fatu staredown plus Dom vs. Rhea??? That and much more on this weeks edition of WrestleVotes Radio 🎙️— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 24, 2024
Check it out, only on Backstage Pass:…
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com