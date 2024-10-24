Latest Backstage News on Possible Location for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE appears to be heading back to Canada for the next Elimination Chamber premium live event.

After the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames in Vancouver, British Columbia, it seems WWE is planning another major event north of the border.

While no official announcement has been made yet, Wrestle Votes is suggesting that the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will likely take place in either Canada or the U.K.

The most recent Elimination Chamber was held on February 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia, at Optus Stadium. The 2023 edition took place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and in 2022, it was held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.