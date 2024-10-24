WWE and AEW Plagiarism Lawsuit Dismissed by Ohio Court, Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Criminal Trial Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The plagiarism lawsuit brought against WWE and AEW by Plaintiff Anthony Duane Wilson has been officially dismissed. The ruling came from Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown, on October 22.

Additionally, the criminal trial for former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., originally scheduled for January 2025, has been postponed. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac of the Mississippi Southern District Court granted the continuance. The trial, which stems from DiBiase's April 2023 arrest, was initially set for January 7, 2025, with a pre-trial hearing on December 13, 2024. All related deadlines and hearings have been pushed back accordingly.