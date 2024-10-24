WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE and AEW Plagiarism Lawsuit Dismissed by Ohio Court, Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Criminal Trial Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2024

WWE and AEW Plagiarism Lawsuit Dismissed by Ohio Court, Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Criminal Trial Update

The plagiarism lawsuit brought against WWE and AEW by Plaintiff Anthony Duane Wilson has been officially dismissed. The ruling came from Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown, on October 22.

Additionally, the criminal trial for former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., originally scheduled for January 2025, has been postponed. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac of the Mississippi Southern District Court granted the continuance. The trial, which stems from DiBiase's April 2023 arrest, was initially set for January 7, 2025, with a pre-trial hearing on December 13, 2024. All related deadlines and hearings have been pushed back accordingly.


Tags: #wwe #aew #ted dibiase jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89951/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π