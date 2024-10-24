SPOILERS Results from Wednesday Night's ROH & AEW Rampage TV Tapings (10/23/2024)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2024

Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, two matches were recorded for a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

- The Dark Order defeated Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson.

- Satnam Singh defeated Colt Cabana.

Additionally, local wrestler Manny Lemons secured a victory over QT Marshall in a dark match between the Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings.

After Dynamite concluded, several exciting matches were taped for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage:

- Undisputed Kingdom triumphed over Gates of Agony and Shane Taylor Promotions in a three-way tag team match.

- Anna Jay emerged victorious against Leila Gray.

- The Beast Mortos overpowered Beef.

- Ricochet defeated Nick Wayne. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita appeared on stage for an intense stare down.