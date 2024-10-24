SPOILERS Results from Wednesday Night's ROH & AEW Rampage TV Tapings (10/23/2024)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, two matches were recorded for a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:
- The Dark Order defeated Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson.
- Satnam Singh defeated Colt Cabana.
Additionally, local wrestler Manny Lemons secured a victory over QT Marshall in a dark match between the Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings.
After Dynamite concluded, several exciting matches were taped for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage:
- Undisputed Kingdom triumphed over Gates of Agony and Shane Taylor Promotions in a three-way tag team match.
- Anna Jay emerged victorious against Leila Gray.
- The Beast Mortos overpowered Beef.
- Ricochet defeated Nick Wayne. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita appeared on stage for an intense stare down.
