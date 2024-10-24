Adam Cole to Return to the Ring Against Buddy Matthews at AEW Fright Night!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Cole Set to Make His In-Ring Return!

At the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole officially rejoined The Undisputed Kingdom in a thrilling segment. MJF announced that the first member of the group to secure three consecutive wins would earn a match against him.

Later that night, following a dominant trios match victory, Buddy Matthews of The House of Black grabbed the microphone and issued a challenge to Adam Cole for next week's show.

Backstage, Cole and Matthews exchanged words, with Cole questioning Matthews' intentions. Matthews responded by calling Cole "fragile," further intensifying their rivalry.

The highly anticipated match between Cole and Matthews will take place at AEW Fright Night Dynamite next Wednesday, October 30, alongside other exciting bouts like Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin and Kamille vs. Kris Statlander.