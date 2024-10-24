WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole to Return to the Ring Against Buddy Matthews at AEW Fright Night!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2024

At the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole officially rejoined The Undisputed Kingdom in a thrilling segment. MJF announced that the first member of the group to secure three consecutive wins would earn a match against him.

Later that night, following a dominant trios match victory, Buddy Matthews of The House of Black grabbed the microphone and issued a challenge to Adam Cole for next week's show.

Backstage, Cole and Matthews exchanged words, with Cole questioning Matthews' intentions. Matthews responded by calling Cole "fragile," further intensifying their rivalry.

The highly anticipated match between Cole and Matthews will take place at AEW Fright Night Dynamite next Wednesday, October 30, alongside other exciting bouts like Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin and Kamille vs. Kris Statlander.

Tags: #aew #adam cole #dynamite #fright night

