Chris Jericho Becomes New ROH World Champion in Controversial Ladder War

Chris Jericho claimed the ROH World Championship in a thrilling “Ladder War” on Wednesday night.

The AEW Dynamite show on October 23, held at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, saw Jericho defeat Mark Briscoe to become the new ROH World Champion.

Jericho's victory was not without controversy, as Big Bill interfered, delivering a chokeslam to Briscoe before hoisting Jericho onto his shoulders to help him secure the title belt from atop the ladder.

Following the match, Jericho and Big Bill celebrated in the ring, but the celebrations were cut short when Tomohiro Ishii's music hit, and the Stone Pitbull confronted the newly crowned champion with an intense stare down.